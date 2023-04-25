Today on Sky Sports Racing: Yarmouth, Ffos Las and Wolverhampton feature on busy three-card Tuesday

There are three British meetings to savour on Sky Sports Racing this Tuesday, plus Graded action in France, all live from 1.40pm.

Yarmouth 3.50 - Three last-time winners clash in hot handicap

Hat-trick seeker Beelzebub is one of three last-time winners doing battle in a fascinating renewal of the QuinnBet Acca Bonus Handicap (3.50).

James Ferguson's gelding was off the mark at the third attempt last year having shown plenty of promise in early starts and returned with a narrow victory at Newcastle earlier this month.

Kessaar Power made a winning first start for new trainer Kevin Philippart de Foy at Chelmsford last month and is up 4lb now, having been gelded since he was last seen.

The well-bred Sassy Belle was a beaten favourite on three occasions as a juvenile before finally scoring on heavy ground at Leicester towards the end of the Turf season last year.

Roger Varian sends previous Newcastle scorer Fox Master out for a third run under Jack Mitchell from an opening handicap mark of 76.

Ffos Las 2.50 - Eaton Collina targets hat-trick for Lee

Image: Kerry Lee sends Eaton Collina to Ffos Las in search of a hat-trick over fences

Trebles could be the order of the day as Eaton Collina also goes for a third win on the spin in the CHC Country Fair 17th-18th June Novices' Handicap Chase (2.50) at Ffos Las.

Kerry Lee's eight-year-old impressed with successes at Chepstow and Ascot this year and a 6lb rise may not be enough to halt his rise.

The Sam Thomas-trained Jazz King could be very dangerous after making a winning start over fences at Ludlow last month, with Sam Twiston-Davies back in for the ride.

Dan Skelton's Viva Lavilla has the potential burden of top weight courtesy of some noteworthy form in graded company as a hurdler last season.

Wewillgowithplanb let down favourite backers at Hexham last time over hurdles but could well do better back over the larger obstacles.

Compiegne 2.00 - Old favourite Kalashnikov back for more

Image: Kalashnikov en route to Grade One glory at Aintree in 2019

One of the most heart-warming moments of the year so far saw Kalashnikov roar back to winning ways at Auteuil last month and Amy Murphy's fan favourite - formerly a Grade One winner at Aintree - returns to France on Tuesday in search of more glory.

He stars in the Listed Mont-Dore Hurdle (2.00) at Compiegne under Jack Quinlan, joined by fellow British-trained runner Alnadam, who makes a first start for new trainer Sophie Leech.

Rosario Baron looks like the best hope for the home team and comes here looking for a fourth win in five starts, while Noel George saddles course and distance winner Hooligan.

Later on the card, Angela Du Berlais - a graded winner over hurdles last year - bids to make it two from two over fences in the Grade Three Hopper Chase (2.35).

Tuesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Ffos Las, Wolverhampton and Yarmouth, plus action from Compiegne on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, April 25.