Today on Sky Sports Racing: Neil Callan out to strike at Lingfield with Cool Lightning on Wednesday

Lingfield is the centre of attention for Sky Sports Racing viewers on Wednesday with a busy seven-race card, plus Grade Three action from Saint-Cloud.

7.20 Lingfield - Four last-time winners meet in competitive handicap

The At The Races App Expert Tips Handicap (7.20) looks a deep contest as four last-time winners meet among the 11 runners over six furlongs.

Jockey Neil Callan has an impressive 60 per cent strike rate [three wins from five] when riding for trainer James Tate this year, including with last month's Wolverhampton scorer Cool Lightning.

Up 5lb for that smart victory, the four-year-old filly has every chance of scoring again after a 30-day break.

Gold Medal provided former Group One-winning South African trainer Dylan Cunha with his second British winner over this course and distance last month and is up just 4lb for that success.

Tony Carroll's Bezzas Lad is vastly experienced at this level and seeks a seventh career victory having got backing to winning ways over five furlongs here last month.

Bobby On The Beat is a three-time course and distance winner and tackles a 6lb rise in the weights under Luke Morris.

Image: Bezzas Lad on the way to victory at Nottingham under Tom Marquand

6.45 Lingfield - In-form Wadacre Grace heads field of six

It has been a busy start to 2023 for the Charlie Johnston-trained Wadacre Grace, winning two of her eight starts for the yard, once over course and distance and at Newcastle 23 days ago.

She arrives as the form horse for the At The Races App Form Study Fillies' Handicap (6.45) but faces five potentially tricky rivals, including the consistent Granary Queen.

Eve Johnson Houghton's five-year-old improved throughout last season and produced an impressive display to win here in September.

Despite remaining a maiden in 14 starts in Britain and Ireland, John Butler's Windsor Pass ran well behind a nice one in Starshiba at Newcastle when last seen and could finally get her day in the sun.

One to follow! Imagine Banbou (4.02 - Saint-Cloud) is related to Venetia Williams' smart chaser Frero Banbou and seeks Grade Three glory against 12 rivals.

5.40 Lingfield - Boughey & Buick team up with Pastiche

The Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Fillies' Novice Stakes (5.40) features some potentially classy individuals, headed by the only previous winner in the race - Pastiche.

Powerful duo George Boughey and William Buick team up with this Zoustar filly who improved from her two-year-old debut to win on second start at Southwell in October.

The danger here is likely to be the well-bred Inverlochy - a half-sister to recent Group Three winner Ottoman Fleet - should Simon and Ed Crisford have her ready for a first start since May last year when fourth behind Mawj in what looks to be a hot novice event in hindsight.

Intello filly Regal Fanfare is a full sister to multiple Group Three winner Regal Reality who also ran for Sir Michael Stoute and is expected to improve on her debut effort at Kempton in November.

