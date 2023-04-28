Today on Sky Sports Racing: Trio of top-class action on busy Friday featuring Doncaster, Chepstow and Southwell!

There is some cracking action live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday with Flat racing at Doncaster in the afternoon before evening jumping from Chepstow and Southwell.

4.00 Doncaster - Quality heat featuring last-time winners

A decent renewal of the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (4:00) sees James Ferguson run Wonder Legend, a last-time-out winner who will bid to win on handicap debut off a mark of 81.

Another who scored last time is Harry and Roger Charlton's It's All About You - he steps up on seasonal reappearance for Daniel Tudhope.

Westerton is also a handicap debutant who steps up in trip for Alan King, with David Probert taking the ride.

6.25 Chepstow - Classy Jetoile heads weights

Over in Wales, the Dunraven Windows Handicap Chase (6:25) is an excellent heat and includes Jetoile, a one-time Betfair Hurdle favourite from the Ryan Potter yard.

He won over course and distance recently and Daryl Jacob takes the ride, although he does face some progressive rivals.

Northern Bound has won seven of his 13 chase attempts with Beau Morgan taking off 7lb, while Kim Bailey's Enzo D'Airy has won at this venue already in this campaign.

6.50 Southwell - Pertemps favourite drops in grade

There will be a few long faces if Thanksforthehelp - one-time favourite for the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival - cannot get the job done in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Novices' Hurdle (6:50).

JP McManus' six-year-old was sent off the 100-30 favourite at Cheltenham and, while he did disappoint, he still retains plenty of potential and should score here.

Of the others, Dan Skelton and Nicky Henderson both send interesting runners in Richill and Amrons Sage respectively.

