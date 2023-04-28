Weekend Winners: Jonbon worth taking on in Celebration Chase with Greanteen for Paul Nicholls

At The Races pundit Declan Rix is taking on favourite and multiple Grade One winner Jonbon in Saturday’s feature Celebration Chase at Sandown.

The seven-year-old has won on four of his five starts this season including last time out at Aintree, with his sole defeat coming against El Fabiolo in the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival.

But Saturday's race will be a first outside of novice company, taking on established chasers in Editeur Du Gite, Captain Guinness and defending champion Greaneteen for champion trainer Paul Nicholls.

Image: Jonbon and Aidan Coleman jump the last at Aintree

Given Jonbon ran just over two weeks ago, Rix feels Greaneteen could just have enough to get the better of the exciting novice chaser in the JP McManus colours.

"Fair play to Nicky Henderson for having a go here in Open company, it's something we like to see and this is something he's done with Altior a couple of seasons ago as well," Rix told the Weekend Winners digital show.

"But for me, it's got to be Greaneteen. I'm a bit surprised that he's not shorter in the market and I'd have him as marginal favourite.

"This is his race, he's won it for the last few seasons and he's showed some of his best at Sandown and the Paul Nicholls yard are going at a 23 per cent strike rate.

"He was well-beaten by Edwardstone in this year's Tingle Creek but his prep was all wrong, doing too much in putting up a brilliant performance in the Haldon Gold Cup.

"Back at his beloved Sandown off a 45-day break, I'm hoping he'll get the job done."