bet365 Gold Cup: Kitty's Light shines at Sandown to land another big prize for trainer Christian Williams

Hugely popular staying chaser Kitty's Light shone once again in taking the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown.

Just seven days after landing the Scottish Grand National, the Christian Williams-trained seven-year-old, who was third to the well-handicapped Hewick in last year's renewal and was unfortunate the year before that, went one better after a protracted battle with Moroder.

In a deep renewal of the extended three-and-a-half-mile handicap, former King George VI Chase winner Frodon made much of the running, with Moroder upsides five out.

But Bryony Frost's mount, shouldering top weight, was under pressure at the Pond Fence three out and as the 11-year-old back-peddled, Kitty's Light was making stealthy headway under Jack Tudor.

There were plenty still in with a chance two out, but the 11/4 favourite, who was carrying just 10st 8lb having escaped a penalty for last week's success at Ayr, powered up the hill and after jumping upsides at the final fence, strode out smartly to score by two and a half lengths from Moroder.

Revels Hill travelled smoothly only to be outgunned when it mattered and finished a further five and a half lengths down in third, with The Goffer making up ground to take fourth.

Having previously won the Eider at Newcastle, Kitty's Light completed a hat-trick and became the first horse since Hot Weld in 2007 to successfully complete the Scottish National and bet365 Gold Cup Double.

Betfair introduced Kitty's Light into their 2024 Grand National betting, making him a 40/1 shot for Aintree glory.

Image: Christian Williams has hinted at the 2024 Grand National for Kitty's Light

Williams said: "Coming into today there were lots of negatives and we put ourselves under pressure running him again just a week later, but we've had the horse since he was a yearling and Jack knows him well. We know that when we give him a chance he will do something special.

"His constitution is unbelievable and at this time of year, he comes into himself. It's hard to get him right for 12 months of the year and it's hard to get these horses right and they tend to just tend to come into themselves.

"When we won last year's Scottish National with Win My Wings, I trained him for five years and I don't know where that performance came from and it's the same here today.

"We train him nice and quietly at home and he doesn't get knocked about when he runs and Jack was nice and kind on him in the Scottish National. He didn't pull him out (to challenge) until the second last and we had the cheekpieces in the wardrobe for when we needed them.

"There was no plan, he just came out of the race so well. We just felt that he's a special horse and we wanted to give him the opportunity to do something that not many horses have done."

Hewick does it again at Sandown for Shark

Hewick justified Shark Hanlon's decision to bypass the Punchestown Gold Cup and also not defend his bet365 Gold Cup crown, as he took the Grade Two Oaksey Chase under Rachael Blackmore.

The eight-year-old, who won the American Grand National Hurdle at Far Hills in October, was going well in front in the Cheltenham Gold Cup when he suffered a heavy fall when last seen.

Hanlon decided to swerve Punchestown as a result and his astute placement paid dividends - not that it was as easy the 6/5 favourite's odds would suggest.

Image: Hewick (right) and First Flow battle it out in the Oaksey Chase

Hewick was bowling along in front, pestered by First Flow, when he made a mistake early on the final circuit in the extended two-and-three-quarter-mile affair.

Blackmore had to be patient thereafter and it was not until three out that he got back on terms.

The 11-year-old First Flow still had an advantage in front under David Bass, yet Blackmore persisted and a scintillating jump at the last, where the pair came close together, saw the pair take over and Hewick's stamina kicked in. He ground out the victory margin to four lengths at the line.