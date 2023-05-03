Today on Sky Sports Racing: Trueshan set to star on Royal Ascot Trials Day for Hollie Doyle

Group One winner Trueshan will bid to get back to winning ways in the Sagaro Stakes on Royal Ascot Trials Day, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.15 Ascot - Trueshan heads Sagaro half-dozen

Alan King sends out Trueshan for his second run of the season in a solid renewal of the Group Three Sagaro Stakes (3:15) at Ascot.

He's won the Long Distance Cup three times over this course and distance but will have to put behind him a shock defeat at Nottingham last time, to Rajinsky who reopposes here for the Hugo Palmer team.

Andrew Balding's Coltrane was a head behind Trueshan last time out and could well have some further improvement to come on seasonal reappearance.

Young trainer Adam Nicol also sends Wise Eagle, fielding his first runner at Ascot.

3.50 Ascot - Bradsell takes in tough Commonwealth Cup Trial

The Commonwealth Cup Trial (3:50) always throws up a good horse and there's plenty who line up in this year's race including Mischief Magic, Bradsell and Trillium.

Mischief Magic (Charlie Appleby) goes for the Godolphin team after landing the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint on his final start of 2022 - William Buick takes the ride.

Coventry Stakes winner Bradsell runs for Archie Watson, having not been seen since an injury when in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh last season.

Trillium defeated The Platinum Queen last season so has to be respected, while Redcar Two Year Old Trophy victor Cold Case is another to note for the Karl Burke team.

4.25 Ascot - My Prospero lines up in Paradise Stakes

The Listed Howden Bloodstock Paradise Stakes (4:25) features the ever consistent Chindit for Richard Hannon and Pat Dobbs, with My Prospero a notable non-runner after a bad scope.

Chindit has won at Group Two level so will need respecting for the Hannon team, while stablemate Lusail can also go well, having finished ahead of My Prospero at the Royal meeting last year.

Amo Racing's Raadobarg makes a second start for George Boughey, while Hollie Doyle gets the ride on old favourite Tempus. David Simcock's Cash completes the line-up.

Watch Royal Ascot Trials Day alongside Wolverhampton and Brighton on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday May 3.