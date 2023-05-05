Today on Sky Sports Racing: George Boughey team target Newcastle card on Friday

George Boughey’s yard has been banging in the winners and he sends one to Newcastle with an excellent chance this evening, live on Sky Sports Racing.

7.20 Newcastle - Boughey runs in-form All The King's Men

The At The Races App Form Study Handicap (7:20) features George Boughey's All The King's Men, who made a winning stable debut back in January.

He followed that up with a decent third at Kempton last month, with Ben Curtis taking the ride here.

In opposition are the consistent Ron O and Eligible, while Master Richard will top the weights for the Ann Duffield team.

7.55 Newcastle - Varian expected more on handicap debut from Razzam

Roger Varian sends Razzam to the Follow @attheraces On Twitter Handicap (7:55) and will be hoping there's more to come on handicap debut under Ray Dawson.

Bella Kopella could also be worth noting having been expected to run better and has come out on top twice in five starts on the all-weather.

Of the others, Derwent Boy makes handicap debut and will be worth considering for Julie Camcho.

6.45 Newcastle - Potter could go one better in maiden

Captain Potter will be getting a stone off some of his rivals as a three-year-old and will be expected to take the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Restricted Maiden Stakes (6:45).

Charlie Johnston's three-year-old has ran twice and finished runner-up on both occasions but could well get a deserved success at the third attempt.

Hedonista is another that finished second last time on debut behind Flower Of Dubai so will need to be considered for Ed Walker and Saffie Osborne.

Watch every race from Newcastle on Sky Sports Racing on Friday May 5.