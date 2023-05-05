Qipco 1000 Guineas: Unbeaten Tahiyra faces 19 in Newmarket Classic for Dermot Weld and Colin Keane

Tahiyra will attempt to maintain her unbeaten record as she takes on 19 rivals in Sunday's Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Trained by Dermot Weld and owned by the Aga Khan, Tahiyra went straight from winning her maiden into Group One company for the Moyglare Stud Stakes and was an impressive two-and-a-quarter-length winner.

Back in second that day was Aidan O'Brien's Meditate and the two will clash again.

Image: Ryan eases Meditate down after an impressive victory in the Fillies Juvenile Turf at the Breeders' Cup

O'Brien's filly was subsequently second in the Cheveley Park Stakes and then went to Keeneland where she won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf over a mile.

The winner of the Cheveley Park was the Ralph Beckett-trained Lezoo, the mount of Frankie Dettori, but she will be stepping up two furlongs in distance.

According to the market, Beckett's first string is the Fred Darling winner Remarquee, who will be ridden by Rob Hornby.

Saeed bin Suroor's Mawj will team up with Oisin Murphy for the first time after winning twice at Meydan earlier in the year. In the first of those victories, she beat Dream Of Love, while in the second she was a long way clear of Fairy Cross.

Both of those are trained by Charlie Appleby and will attempt to gain their revenge.

Mammas Girl was impressive in the Nell Gwyn for Richard Hannon and is another unbeaten contender and she will be joined by stablemate Powerdress and Polly Pott, now with Ben Pauling following the retirement of Harry Dunlop, is another Group winner in the race.

Caernarfon will attempt to give Jack Channon a Classic winner in his first season, Matilda Picotte represents Kieran Cotter while Billy Loughnane continues his rapid ascent through the ranks with a first Guineas ride on Richard Spencer's outsider Sweet Harmony.

Only Beckett's Juliet Sierra and O'Brien's Never Ending Story were not declared at the 48-hour stage.