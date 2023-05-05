 Skip to content

Qipco 1000 Guineas: Unbeaten Tahiyra faces 19 in Newmarket Classic for Dermot Weld and Colin Keane

Tahiyra enjoyed a flawless two-year-old campaign, beating Meditate in the Moyglare Stud Stakes and they both run in Sunday's 1000 Guineas; Cheveley Park Stakes winner Lezoo is also in the line-up alongside stablemate Remarquee

Friday 5 May 2023 11:21, UK

Tahiyra ridden by Chris Hayes (right) on their way to winning the Moyglare
Image: Tahiyra ridden by Chris Hayes (right) on their way to winning the Moyglare

Tahiyra will attempt to maintain her unbeaten record as she takes on 19 rivals in Sunday's Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Trained by Dermot Weld and owned by the Aga Khan, Tahiyra went straight from winning her maiden into Group One company for the Moyglare Stud Stakes and was an impressive two-and-a-quarter-length winner.

Back in second that day was Aidan O'Brien's Meditate and the two will clash again.

Ryan eases Meditate down after an impressive victory in the Fillies Juvenile Turf at the Breeders&#39; Cup
Image: Ryan eases Meditate down after an impressive victory in the Fillies Juvenile Turf at the Breeders' Cup

O'Brien's filly was subsequently second in the Cheveley Park Stakes and then went to Keeneland where she won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf over a mile.

The winner of the Cheveley Park was the Ralph Beckett-trained Lezoo, the mount of Frankie Dettori, but she will be stepping up two furlongs in distance.

Trending

According to the market, Beckett's first string is the Fred Darling winner Remarquee, who will be ridden by Rob Hornby.

The Chester May Festival is back!
The Chester May Festival is back!

Chester returns to the Sky Sports Racing screens in style with the world famous May Festival, all live from May 10-12

Saeed bin Suroor's Mawj will team up with Oisin Murphy for the first time after winning twice at Meydan earlier in the year. In the first of those victories, she beat Dream Of Love, while in the second she was a long way clear of Fairy Cross.

Also See:

Both of those are trained by Charlie Appleby and will attempt to gain their revenge.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Mammas Girl was impressive in the Nell Gwyn for Richard Hannon and is another unbeaten contender and she will be joined by stablemate Powerdress and Polly Pott, now with Ben Pauling following the retirement of Harry Dunlop, is another Group winner in the race.

Caernarfon will attempt to give Jack Channon a Classic winner in his first season, Matilda Picotte represents Kieran Cotter while Billy Loughnane continues his rapid ascent through the ranks with a first Guineas ride on Richard Spencer's outsider Sweet Harmony.

Only Beckett's Juliet Sierra and O'Brien's Never Ending Story were not declared at the 48-hour stage.

Around Sky

Complete Sky Sports

Sky Sports F1