Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hughie Morrison sends old favourite Urban Artist on French mission at ParisLongchamp

There is Listed and Group action to enjoy from ParisLongchamp on Sunday, featuring an old favourite from Hughie Morrison’s yard, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.55 ParisLongchamp - Urban Artist takes aim at Listed honours

It was only nine months ago that trainer Hughie Morrison was considering a Group One 'swansong' in the Prix de Royallieu for his star stayer Urban Artist after she chased home Sea La Rosa in the Group Two Lillie Langtry at Goodwood.

Having headed instead to Doncaster's Park Hill Stakes - finishing last of the eight runners - the eight-year-old mare is finally heading across the channel with her sights lowered in the Listed Gold River Stakes (2.55) at ParisLongchamp.

Morrison has booked the services of top jockey Christophe Soumillon as Urban Artist aims to build on a fourth-placed effort in the Listed Further Flight Stakes at Nottingham last month.

Prix Belle de Nuit winner Lastotchka heads the dangers for Jean-Marie Beguigne and Theo Bachelot, having looked well suited by the heavy ground conditions at Saint-Cloud last time.

Jean-Claude Rouget's Le Mehana was a Listed winner at Deauville last year before finding the Group Two Prix Chaudenay a bit too hot, but ran with promise on return over 10 and a half furlongs here last month.

Image: Hughie Morrison had previously looked at Group One targets for his star mare

1.33 ParisLongchamp - Fabre pair feature in Group Three test

Trainer Andre Fabre looks to hold a strong hand in the Group Three Prix D'Hedouville (1.33) as Galashiels and Kertez top six runners.

Kertez ran a super race to finish third in the Group Two Prix d'Harcourt behind subsequent Prix Ganay one-two Simca Mille and Iresine and will bid to land his first Pattern success. Haya Zark will reoppose having finished fifth that day.

Galashiels needs to bounce back from a poor effort when beaten as favourite here last month.

Francis-Henri Graffard's Know Thyself went winless as a three-year-old but ended the year with a good effort in Listed company behind Manisha before returning with victory at Saint-Cloud last month.

Image: Andre Fabre looks to have a strong squad heading to ParisLongchamp on Sunday

12.58 ParisLongchamp - Louve Story has Listed date in Paris

Fabre should also have a good chance of getting the card off to a winning start with two runners among the seven in the Listed Prix de la Seine (12.58).

Louve Story looked good when getting off the mark at the third attempt here 17 days ago and has rising star jockey Bauyrzhan Murzabayev on board once more.

Stablemate Adelaide was impressive when winning at Chantilly in October and made a fair reappearance when chasing home Left Sea at Saint-Cloud.

Christophe Ferland's Precious Sea finished runner-up in this grade at Bordeaux and Stephane Pasquier takes over in the plate, while Rouget's Iznik steps down from Group Three company last time and seeks a third career victory.

