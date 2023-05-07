Kentucky Derby: Mage kicks on late to win Churchill Downs feature after late withdrawal of favourite Forte as more deaths mar event

Mage won the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday to capture the first leg of America's Triple Crown.

Mage, who finished second in the Florida Derby last month, went off at 15/1 and took up the lead late to beat Two Phil's and Angel of Empire, one of the favourites, who finished in third place.

The victory was the first Kentucky Derby win for Venezuelan trainer Gustavo Delgado and Venezuelan Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano, who won the Run for the Roses after 16 attempts.

"I never give up, I always try hard, took a lot to get here I finally get it," said Castellano. "I'm blessed. Thank you for the opportunity to run this horse, that has a lot of heart."

An emotional Delgado added: "When I arrived to the US my first dream was go to Kentucky. I was sure that the horse was very good."

Image: Javier Castellano, right, celebrates after riding Mage to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby

This year's race was marked by the number of horses scratched, including pre-race favourite Forte who became the fifth horse to be removed early on Saturday, leaving the field at 18 horses, the shortest field since 2020.

Saturday's Derby was also the culmination of a week stained by the death of seven horses - two in the hours before the race - that led to the suspension of trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.

Addressing the equine fatalities, a statement from the racecourse read: "Churchill Downs is unwavering in our commitment to the health and well-being of equine safety.

"The equine fatalities leading to this year's Kentucky Derby are a sobering reminder of the urgent need to mobilize our industry in order to explore every avenue possible and effectively minimize any avoidable risk in the sport.

"Despite our determination to continually improve upon the highest industry standards, there is more to be done and we will rigorously work to understand what caused these incidents and build upon our existing data, programs and practices to better understand what has been incredibly difficult for us to witness and accept this week.

"While each incident reported has been unique, it is important to note that there has been no discernable pattern detected in the injuries sustained. Our track surfaces are closely monitored by industry experts to ensure their integrity.

"From here, we will fully and actively work with the Kentucky Horseracing Commission (KHRC) and the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) to thoroughly investigate each incident to determine, to the degree possible, any underlying health or environmental causes and apply those learnings to continue to improve the safety of this sport. Together, we all want what is best for the horses."