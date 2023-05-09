Today on Sky Sports Racing: Prix de Guiche at Chantilly joins Ffos Las, Lingfield and Newcastle on busy Tuesday

The top action just keeps coming this week on Sky Sports Racing with Group Three stars and a trio of British meetings to enjoy on Tuesday, all live from 12.48pm.

Chantilly 2.33 - Big Rock and Flight Leader clash in Prix de Guiche

Last year's Prix de Guiche (2.33) saw Vadeni dominate the Chantilly contest before going on to dual Group One glory in the Prix du Jockey Club and the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

This year's early market leader looks like another rapid improver as Christopher Head's Big Rock seeks a fourth victory in a row.

The Rock Of Gibraltar colt was last seen winning the Group Three Prix La Force in impressive fashion and could prove hard to beat if repeating that form.

Andre Fabre and Bauyrzhan Murzabayev are already forming a dynamic partnership and the pair team up with the Juddmonte-owned Flight Leader, who rallied in the final strides to win the Prix Noailles at ParisLongchamp last time out.

Jean-Claude Rouget's Rajapour had the biggest reputation of all of these going into the season but he will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing third in the Prix de Fontainebleau.

Newcastle 7.15 - Project Black and Wasdale meet in tight handicap

The feature of seven races at Gosforth Park on Tuesday, the Watch Chester On Sky Sports Racing Handicap (7.15), sees seven go to post, headed by Brian Smart's Project Black.

The three-year-old colt won a 12-runner novice event at Redcar last season and was last seen finishing fifth on handicap debut at Pontefract. He has been dropped 1lb for that effort but still has to give weight to his rivals.

Wasdale looks to be the main threat having made a winning start to the year over this course and distance in February from a 4lb lower mark.

Tyke won on debut in April at Southwell but found things too tough on the turf at Doncaster and makes his handicap debut in this contest from a mark of 77.

Debutant to watch! Roaring Lion colt Lion's Pride gets a first start for John and Thady Gosden in the At The Races App Expert Tips Maiden Stakes (6.10) sporting the famous black and white colours of owner Anthony Oppenheimer. He is a half-brother to a trio of black-type performers including 2018 Chalice Stakes winner Crimson Rosette.

4.10 Ffos Las - Two last-time winners feature over three miles

Six of the eight in the DragonBet The Bookmaker Of Wales Mares' Handicap Chase (4.10) are separated by only 6lbs which emphasises how tight this three-mile contest is.

It was third time lucky for Dicey Rielly over fences when she got her head in front at this course last time out, having previously shown plenty of ability before her jumping let her down when falling at Uttoxeter.

Another who won last time out is Head And Heart who gave conditional jockey Elizabeth Gale her first win over fences at Huntingdon last month. Gale keeps the ride in this contest and her 10lb claim could be invaluable.

Police Academy also has a conditional on board in the shape of Ben Bromley and the pair will be hoping to end a run of two second-placed efforts.

