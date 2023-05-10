Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chester May Festival begins with Derby and Oaks contenders on show on Wednesday

The Boodles May Festival at Chester is back with a bang as Derby and Oaks contenders are put to the test on Wednesday, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.40 Cheshire Oaks - Epsom favourite Savethelastdance faces eight rivals

Nine go to post in a fascinating renewal of the Weatherbys Digital Solutions Cheshire Oaks (2.40) and the field is headed by Epsom Oaks favourite Savethelastdance who was last seen winning a maiden at Leopardstown on her second career start.

This will be the first serious test handed to her by trainer Aidan O'Brien, but the daughter of Galileo is clearly held in high regard.

Her main rival on paper is Ralph Beckett's Luckin Brew who will be making her first appearance since finishing second in the Listed Silver Tankard Stakes at Pontefract behind Charlie Appleby's Local Dynasty.

One with race fitness on her side is There's The Door who bolted up in a Class Three Handicap at Doncaster last time out and has earnt a crack at a race like this.

Fresh from riding the winner of the 1000 Guineas, former champion jockey Oisin Murphy is booked on Freddie and Martyn Meade's Nottingham scorer Ashtanga.

3.15 Chester Vase - Arrest and Adelaide River clash in Derby Trial

O'Brien has saddled 10 of the last 15 winners of the Boodles Chester Vase Stakes (3.15) and the master of Ballydoyle sends Adelaide River to the Roodee in a bid to win the race again.

The son of Australia was last seen in October finishing behind Dubai Mile at Saint-Cloud in the Group One Criterium de Saint-Cloud.

He was behind runner-up Arrest on that day and John and Thady Gosden's contender will be fancied to confirm that form, having been comfortably ahead of his reopposing rival in France.

Having landed the 2000 Guineas on Saturday, Frankie Dettori will be hoping to continue his farewell tour with a Group Three victory here, taking on Ryan Moore on Adelaide River.

Michael Bell's Duke Of Oxford is an intriguing runner having started his career unbeaten in two starts on the all-weather surface at Chelmsford and Wolverhampton.

The strapping gelding is not able to run in the Derby but it is interesting to see connections are eager to test his mettle against these potential stars.

Galatic Jack (Andrew Balding) and Hadrianus (Charlie Johnston) complete the five-runner field.

1.30 Chester - Battle of the Ziggy's in Festival opener

The Boodles May Festival kicks off with a chance for a future star to emerge in the CAA Stellar Lily Agnes Conditions Stakes (1.30).

Owners Middleham Park Racing are doubly represented with Alice Haynes' Ziggy's Dream - a winner at Doncaster on debut last month - and the Richard Hannon-trained Ziggy's Phoenix, who got off the mark at the second attempt at Ripon.

Michael Owen always targets Chester winners with his Manor House Stables team, now in the care of trainer Hugo Palmer, and they have two in the contest with Musselburgh scorer Balon D'or and debutant Tierney.

