Fitzdares Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes: Eternal Hope into Epsom picture with Lingfield success

Charlie Appleby won the Fitzdares Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes for the first time as Eternal Hope put her name into the Betfred Oaks picture at Lingfield.

Always well placed by William Buick tracking the pace set by stablemate Sunset Point and the 6-5 favourite Be Happy, Eternal Hope was in the perfect spot to strike rounding the turn for home and showed a likeable turn of foot to outgun the Aidan O'Brien-trained market leader in the straight.

Although Coral introduced the filly into the Oaks market at 16-1, the daughter of Teofilo would need supplementing into the line-up for Epsom's June 2 showpiece.

But although her next move will become clearer in time, what is not in doubt is her class and she impressed her rider.

"She's a lovely filly who started her career late and can only improve as that was just her third run," said Buick of the 9-4 scorer.

"She's not in at Epsom, but I'm sure they'll have a good think about supplementing her."

Alex Merriam, Appleby's assistant, added: "She picked up well and did it nicely. It would have been lovely to put her on turf, but she's suited by a sound surface.

"This race looked competitive without being red hot, so let's see if it stops raining.

"We will take a look at what the ground is like closer to the time [of the Oaks]."

Sacred sails home in Chartwell

Sacred upheld her fine record fresh to oblige favourite-backers in style and lead home a William Haggas one-three in Lingfield's Fitzdares Chartwell Fillies' Stakes.

The five-year-old was the undoubted class act of the line-up and was anchored in rear alongside Haggas-trained stablemate Queen Aminatu in the early stages, as Richard Hughes' Candle Of Hope was away well from a wide draw and led from Nell Gwyn third Secret Angel.

Rounding the final bend Ryan Moore and the 13-8 market leader still had plenty of traffic ahead of them, but soon began to chart their path to the winning line.

It did not take long for the duo to have old rival Sandrine covered as Sacred proved she still possessed plenty of zip to record a clear-cut two-and-a-quarter length victory.

Queen Aminatu plugged on for the bronze medal and in the aftermath of the Group Three contest, the Cheveley Park-owned winner was handed quotes of 10-1 from 14s by both Paddy Power and Betfair for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

"We've kept her in training to try to win a Group One remembering she was only beaten a length in the Jubilee last year," said Max McLoughlin, management assistant to the owners.

"She's a high-class filly and a Group Two winner, and it was great to see her do it so impressively. She will go to Ascot and could have another crack at the Jubilee, although she's also in the Duke of Edinburgh."

Moore added: "She's a lovely filly who has won multiple Group races, and the all-weather round here suited her.

"She quickened up very well and I was impressed with her. She's a seven-furlong filly."