Today on Sky Sports Racing: Gary Moore sends team of five to family favourite track Fontwell on Thursday

Gary Moore sends a typically strong squad to local track Fontwell on Thursday for their seven-race jumps card, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 4.50pm.

5.55 Fontwell - Jerrash and Any News contest feature

The feature Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (5.55) looks to offer a good opportunity for Moore's talented hurdler Jerrash to make a winning start over fences.

The six-year-old won three times over the smaller obstacles, springing a 20/1 shock on hurdles debut at Ascot before going on to register a victory at this track and then most recently at Plumpton over a testing three-miles-and-one-furlong.

An opening chase mark of 130 should be manageable under the experienced hands of jockey Jamie Moore.

Neil Mulholland's Any News has plenty of experience in these contests but remains a maiden over fences after eight starts.

The winless Farouk De Cheneau will be making his first start for Anthony Honeyball having been moved from Nicky Henderson's yard, while Ben Lund's chase debutant Glengeever completes the quartet.

Jamie Moore's Fontwell record Wins - 169 Runs - 1024 Strike-rate - 17%

6.30 Fontwell - In The Air takes on four in trappy handicap

The Moore team are represented by top weight In The Air in the Play With The Finest Bookmaker, Fitzdares..... Handicap Hurdle (6.30).

A dual winner as a juvenile, the now five-year-old was last seen on these shores chasing home Joe Tizzard's talented JPR One at Taunton and could be well treated from a mark of 120.

At the other end of the weights, Small Bad Bob looks dangerous back over hurdles having scored over the larger obstacles at Plumpton just four days ago.

Paul Henderson's eight-year-old looks extremely well handicapped considering he won from a 15lb superior mark last year.

Mulholland's Watergrange Jack has been unable to add to his tally in four runs since scoring at Ffos Las 11 months ago but produced a good effort at Wetherby on Boxing Day.

Times Are Blue (Oliver Sherwood) and American Gerry (Hughie Morrison) complete the field.

7.40 Fontwell - Pleasure Garden out to extend winning start over fences

After going winless in four starts over hurdles, Karen Jewell's Pleasure Garden caused a bit of a surprise when making a successful switch to fences at Plumpton last month.

The six-year-old has Tom Cannon on board once more for the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap Chase (7.40) and is up 4lbs for that victory as he takes on eight rivals.

Ryan Potter will be hoping Post No Bills can get off the mark over fences having finished runner-up in four of his five starts since June last year.

The Cathal Don will look to bounce back from a below par effort at Plumpton last time for Richard Bandey and Harry Bannister.

