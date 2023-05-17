French Champion Hurdle: Willie Mullins sending Klassical Dream, Asterion Forlonge and Carefully Selected to Auteuil

From the comfort of his powerful Closutton base in Ireland, Willie Mullins is plotting a lucrative French raid with a nine-strong team heading to Auteuil this weekend, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

The Irish champion trainer left Paris empty-handed last year as the returning Klassical Dream and Franco De Port filled the places, while the likes of Kemboy and Al Boum Photo disappointed.

This time around, Mullins sends three to join Klassical Dream in the French Champion Hurdle on Saturday, with Carefully Selected - last seen finishing 14th in the Grand National - attacking the valuable Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris on Sunday.

Klassical Dream roared back to Group One-winning form at Punchestown last month, holding off stablemate Asterion Forlonge to win the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle.

"We had a tough time getting him to Cheltenham but he was good enough to go and he then ran well at Punchestown," Mullins told Sky Sports Racing.

"He goes to Auteuil in great order this year so I'm just hoping he can go one better. I'd imagine Paul (Townend) is going to ride him.

"It's a tough race this year with the likes of Hewick and Flooring Porter.

Image: Klassical Dream (red and yellow) beats Asterion Forlonge (yellow) at Punchestown

"Asterion Forlonge might be one that could surprise people. He made two mistakes at the last five fences in the King George and that sort of form puts him right in the mix here.

"Maybe chasing is just not his best game so coming back over these hurdles will be a big help. He could be a quiet one in this.

"Haut En Couleurs wouldn't have the rating to win this but is bred for the trip. He's very keen at home and in his races so I'm taking a risk running him here. We're going for place money with him. Kilcruit is another going round for the place money."

Mullins is hopeful soft ground conditions will remain at the track this weekend and expects that to suit Carefully Selected, while Franco De Port warmed up for his latest test with a staying-on third in the Grade Three Ingre Chase at Auteuil last month.

Image: Carefully Selected beat Dunboyne in a thrilling finish to the Thyestes

"Carefully Selected has come out of the Grand National very well.

"We've just had a report on the ground that it's going to be soft, maybe soft to heavy and he's probably the most ground dependent of the team I have going over. If it's soft, he has a chance.

"We've prepared Franco De Port for it this year. We went there for the trial but we're coming back to Ireland and over again very soon.

"He's a very free-going type but obviously he stays. He was actually far more settled last time in France so if he can do that again and fly the last, he might go two better."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Zarak The Brave and Gala Marceau will represent Willie Mullins in Sunday's French Triumph Hurdle at Auteuil with the trainer expecting big runs from his classy pair.

Exciting juvenile pair Zarak The Brave and Gala Marceau will meet again in the Prix Alain Du Breil on Sunday having finished second and third, respectively, behind stablemate Lossiemouth at Punchestown.

"Zarak The Brave got a colic after his first win and had to have surgery so this is a nice opportunity to run in a classy race," Mullins said. "He was second at Punchestown and I think he'll improve for that.

"If Lossiemouth was in the race I'd imagine she might be favourite and he was four lengths behind so that puts him right in there.

"Gala Marceau's form is good and I imagine she might be better over French hurdles. She's another who is too free and they might settle her down."

Watch every race from Auteuil all live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21.