Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor sprint stars seek a spot in the series final on Monday plus Ffos Las jumps

A bumper eight-race card at Windsor on Monday night features on Sky Sports Racing, including a typically competitive Sprint Series Qualifier and an exciting Fillies’ Maiden.

6.35 Windsor - Haymaker & Indian Creak star in Series Qualifier

The second leg of the valuable and competitive Fitzdares Sprint Series Qualifier Handicap (6.35) at Windsor sees a 10-runner field topped by Lethal Nymph.

Clive Cox's four-year-old only made his first career start in April last year, winning at Wolverhampton before adding further victories at Doncaster and two good prizes at Ascot in September. He rightly sets the standard on that form, with Adam Kirby booked to ride.

Hughie Morrison's Haymaker arrives in decent form after making a smart return to be third in a 15-runner Newbury handicap last month.

Indian Creak won a Series Qualifier here last June before finishing 13th in the Final and added a fourth course and distance success for trainer Jack Channon here at the start of May.

Eight-year-olds Spanish Star and Count Otto bring with them plenty of experience - 125 career starts and 20 wins between them - and both scored last time out.

7.05 Windsor - Stoute, Gosden & Appleby all contest maiden

With an excellent pot of over £20,000 to the winner, it is no surprise to see a number of big names send a runner to the Darley EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (7.05).

The Derby-winning trainer and jockey combination of Sir Michael Stoute and Richard Kingscote team up with Gentle Light for His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen.

There are two in the Royal colours, with the Richard Hughes-trained Value Added bidding to go one better than her only start so far at Newbury.

Champions Charlie Appleby and William Buick team up with debutant Golden Smile, a Sea The Stars filly who is a half-sister to the ill-fated Group Three winner Hamada.

Ralph Beckett's Glencalvie made a good impression when chasing home William Haggas' Blue Missile at Lingfield in November, finishing in front of the reopposing Fleurir, while the Gosden team hand a first start to Galileo filly Vaguely Regal.

Image: Derby-winning rider Richard Kingscote will wear the Royal colours at Windsor on Monday

3.20 Ffos Las - Flint's course favourite Amateur tops feature

Dual course winner Amateur tops the weights for the Vickers.Bet Handicap Chase (3.20) at Ffos Las having been last seen finishing a valiant third in the West Wales National.

John Flint's 10-year-old has not got his head in front since landing the same race last year but sets a solid standard under claimer Toby Wynne.

The Bowen team are always worth watching at the Welsh track and trainer Peter sends four-time course winner Fairlawn Flyer, with son Sean on board and first-time blinkers applied following recent poor efforts.

Devon National winner Gwencily Berbas has been a reliable servant for David Pipe and seeks a sixth career victory under Jack Tudor.

Ben Pauling's The Macon Lugnatic was two-and-a-half lengths behind Gwencily Berbas at Exeter two starts ago but is typically inconsistent.

Monday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Windsor and Ffos Las live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday, May 22.