Royal Ascot: Hugo Palmer looking to Norfolk Stakes with speedy pair Hackman and Coventry for Michael Owen's Balon D'Or

Hugo Palmer describes Hackman as "the fastest two-year-old I've ever had anything to do with" as he eyes up a tilt at Sandown's National Stakes with his Chester winner.

Success on the Roodee is a given for the tenant of Michael Owen's Manor House Stables and having hit the crossbar with the fittingly named Balon D'Or in the Lily Agnes, it was Hackman who got Palmer and the former England international Owen on the scoresheet at Chester's May Festival with a taking display over five furlongs.

Having advertised his blistering speed on that occasion, his handler will now keep the precocious son of Mehmas at five furlongs for his next start, with stablemate Balon D'Or potentially moving up in trip for the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom on June 2 despite also holding an entry for Sandown on Thursday.

Palmer explained: "The initial feeling with Balon D'Or was to go to the National Stakes and we still might. But the speed Hackman showed and the knowledge that Balon D'Or really is ready for the step up to six furlongs, we might just wait a week for the Woodcote with Balon D'Or and then run Hackman in the National.

"It's a stiff five and he has always showed so much speed my initial worry would be will he get the five furlongs? But he got five furlongs in ground that was very soft at Chester, so you would hope he would stay. He's the fastest two-year-old I've ever had anything to do with."

Image: Hackman leads his rivals at Chester's May Festival

Royal Ascot is on the agenda for both Hackman and Balon D'Or and Palmer is hoping both talented youngsters can get their tickets to the summer showpiece stamped via their next assignments.

He continued: "It's the same for every speedy early-season two-year-old but I would be hopeful that if Hackman could win the National we would head to the Norfolk and if not we would probably go to the Windsor Castle.

"Similarly with Balon D'Or, if he won the Woodcote, the Coventry would very much be on the radar for him, but he also has the Windsor Castle as an option as well.

Image: Balon D'Or and Ben Curtis (near) in action

"I hope they will very much be involved at Ascot but we will see - they have to step forward and they have to perform on their next starts.

"It is all very jolly saying we'll go to Royal Ascot, but the also-rans enclosure is a very boring and lonely place at Royal Ascot so we have to go there thinking we can be competitive. There is nothing more dreary than waking up on the Tuesday of Royal Ascot excited about your chances and realising you are 100/1."