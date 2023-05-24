Nashwa: French Oaks heroine set for Saint-Cloud return ahead of Royal Ascot and Arc targets

Owner-breeder Imad Alsagar is targeting the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and a possible Arc bid with Nashwa ahead of her reappearance at Saint-Cloud this weekend.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Frankel filly enjoyed an excellent three-year-old campaign, claiming Classic glory in the French Oaks under Hollie Doyle before doubling her Group One tally in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

She subsequently finished second in the Prix de l'Opera and fourth at the Breeders' Cup, and with an initial plan to bring her back in last week's Middleton Stakes at York shelved, Nashwa instead makes her return in the Group Two Prix Corrida on Sunday.

"Nashwa is in great form," Al Sagar told Sky Sports Racing. "We were targeting the Middleton at York as a prep race for main target, which is the Prince of Wales's at Royal Ascot, but she is a big filly and takes a lot of time to come to hand, which she has now. Her work is superb and we're heading to Saint-Cloud on Sunday, hopefully."

The prominent owner said he had no doubts about bringing Nashwa back into training as a four-year-old and is hopeful there may even be more improvement to come.

Image: Hollie Doyle celebrates Nashwa's victory in the Group One Prix de Diane at Chantilly

He added: "It was a very simple decision as I know the family.

"Her dam (Princess Loulou) was at her best at four, so they thrive with age, and Nashwa is definitely no exception - she's a stronger and bigger filly this year."

Although his star filly seemingly failed to see out the mile and a half when third in the Oaks at Epsom, Al Sagar hopes her stronger physique will give her a chance to do so this season, giving him hope of a potential tilt at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in Paris in October.

Considering future plans, he said: "She's entered in the Eclipse and the Irish Champion Stakes. It is premature at the moment and we will have a better idea after the Prince of Wales's if all goes well.

"Going back to the Oaks last year we went into unknown territory and she didn't stay the mile and a half, but this year, being stronger, we think she might reach that target and she's entered in the Arc.

"Nashwa is a very special filly with a great cruising speed and her temperament is phenomenal."