Today on Sky Sports Racing: Classy Chester handicaps alongside a JP McManus contender at Ffos Las

Plenty of runners who lined up at the Chester May Festival return to the Roodee for some competitive Saturday action, live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.05 Chester - Boardman back for more on the Roodee

Boardman was a slight disappointment last time out at Chester but returns in the tote.co.uk Bet £5 Get £20 Handicap (4:05), a race he has won in 2021 and 2022.

He'll no doubt be popular to land it again under Phil Dennis, but has been given a draw in 8, a little wider than ideal.

Percy's Lad was ahead of that runner earlier this month for the Kubler team so should go well with Ben Curtis in stall 3, while Paws For Thought was a beaten favourite when last seen for Donald McCain.

4.40 Chester - Harry Davies takes ride on Frankel daughter

Eight runners line up for the Chester Heritage Festival Fillies' Handicap (4:40) and Andrew Balding's Frankess - a daughter of Frankel - is particularly interesting with Harry Davies in the saddle.

She tops the weights and was seventh behind subsequent winner Radio Goo Goo last time out, albeit beaten a fair distance at this venue.

Absolutelyflawless won the Lily Agnes here and needs considering after winning at Wolverhampton 12 days ago, while Amo Racing run Distinguished Lady who got off the mark at the fourth attempt last time out for Alice Haynes.

7.25 Ffos Las - Horn Cape chases hat-trick

Only the four runners over at Ffos Las in the feature Joanne Griffiths Memorial Handicap Hurdle (7:25) and you'd imagine Horn Cape will take a bit of beating for Ben Haslam, Richie McLernon and JP McManus.

The six-year-old has won his last two starts and will be expected to win again here against just three rivals.

Two of them are out of form of late, but not Peter Bowen's Gavin, who won a seller when trained by Joe Ponting and makes his stable debut with Sean Bowen in the saddle.

Watch Ffos Las and Chester live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday 27 May