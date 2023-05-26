Weekend Winners: A French challenger the one to beat in Royal Ascot curtain raiser

At The Races expert Declan Rix has opted for French contender Erevann as his one to note in the opening Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing.

On the latest Weekend Winners digital show, our team take an early look at the Royal Ascot ante-post markets as well as this weekend's Irish 2000 and 1000 Guineas.

And with the opening race, the Queen Anne Stakes, on the radar this week, Rix is happy to take on Lockinge winner Modern Games and Coronation Stakes heroine Inspiral with an alternative from across the Channel.

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"It's safe to say there's no Baaeed this year but look, Modern Games is the one to beat after winning the Lockinge last week and the stiff nature of Ascot given he needed all the trip at Newbury to get on top, that'll suit him," Rix told the Weekend Winners digital show.

"I'm going to play it relatively safe and of those at the fore in the market, Erevann is the horse I can see shortening up significantly.

"He's due to run on Monday in the Prix d'Ispahan - live on Sky Sports Racing - and I'd be expecting a lot more.

"I wouldn't be too worried that he got beat on seasonal debut at Saint-Cloud. Jean-Claude Rouget is a master trainer and likes to take his time.

"We did a stable tour with Rouget at the start of the season and he mentioned this race as a possible target for the horse and it's his only entry of the Royal meeting.

"We're going to find out an awful lot more on Monday but go back to his form last year as a three-year-old.

"He was third behind Inspiral in the Prix Jacques Le Marois and then bolted up in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein.

"He's by Dubawi, his dam was Ervedya who was a top class filly for the Aga Khan a few seasons ago.

"Physically and on pedigree, I can see him getting better this season in the hands of a top class trainer."