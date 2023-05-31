Today on Sky Sports Racing: Joe Tizzard sends team of five to local track Newton Abbot on Wednesday

The Sky Sports Racing cameras head down to Newton Abbot on Wednesday for a busy afternoon jumps card, plus there is action from Happy Valley, Dieppe and Strasbourg.

2.30 Newton Abbot - Trevada & Ballinsker clash in feature chase

The Talk Tidy Marketing Handicap Chase (2.30) features some useful types among the field of five including Evan Williams' Ballinsker.

He is a three-time winner over fences and saw off Ben Pauling's useful type Nestor Park at Chepstow last month when seemingly relishing the step up to three miles.

Trevada was successful in a Plumpton bumper in 2021 but is yet to break his duck over obstacles. He ran a cracker to finish runner-up on chasing debut on his last start and returns off the same mark today for Oliver Sherwood.

Tommie Beau is a seasoned campaigner and can pick up the pieces if the fancied runners underperform, while the Joe Tizzard-trained Premiumaccess carries bottom weight having fallen down the handicap after a winless 2022/23 campaign.

Completing the field is Tom George's Forgot To Ask, who has the best winning form on paper but needs to improve from his reappearance effort at Kempton at the start of the month.

Image: Forgot To Ask and Jonathan Burke jump the last prior to finishing second in the Margaret Roberts Remembrance Handicap Chase at Ludlow

3.30 Newton Abbot - Chief Black Robe aiming to stay perfect over fences

The Racing Partnership Novices' Handicap Chase (3.30) looks a good opportunity for Chief Black Robe to remain unbeaten over fences.

Fergal O'Brien's seven-year-old scored on chase debut at Market Rasen and must defy a 7lb penalty here. He remains 5lb well-in however having been hiked 12lb for that previous success.

Swapped will top the weights for Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville, arriving with a bit to prove having been beaten on all four hurdles starts to date.

Paul Nicholls' Imprevu Du Large is another who has struggled but may have more to offer having run at Ludlow earlier this month.

The Tizzard team give Seymour Promise another chance over the larger obstacles having run with credit in a number of starts since returning from a lengthy absence.

Image: Newton Abbot hosts a busy seven-race card on Wednesday, all live on Sky Sports Racing

4.00 Newton Abbot - Tizzard's Sherborne out to score again

Tizzard's Sherborne looks the one to beat in the Download The At The Races App Handicap Hurdle (4.00) having recorded his second success over hurdles at Ffos Las earlier this month, winning by an impressive seven lengths.

The handicapped has raised him 10lb for that victory, but talented 7lb claimer Freddie Gingell negates most of that so he could well have enough to see off six rivals here.

Evan Williams' Loved Out is a consistent type who has struggled to get his head in front, winning just once in his career so far. He will hope to build on his narrow second at Ffos Las on his last start.

Kapitaliste is another who rarely wins but ran a race full of credit when runner-up at Worcester last time and should go well off a 1lb lower mark.

