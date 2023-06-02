Today on Sky Sports Racing: High-class action at Doncaster featuring Royal runner for William Haggas

Racing at Chepstow is complemented by some excellent Friday evening action at Doncaster, with some interesting novices and a Royal runner on the card.

6:45 Doncaster - Royal runners bids to bounce back

Educator has proved a shade disappointing and bids to get his career back on track in the Blue Line Taxis Barnsley Supporting WPCC Handicap (6:45) for The King and Queen.

He was a well-beaten last of eight when favourite for a hot Epsom handicap last time out, but will surely improve on that effort for William Haggas - Tom Marquand takes the ride.

Roger Varian runs Aimeric who has had wind surgery and been gelded during the winter, and will be worth noting with Royal Ascot handicaps on the horizon.

Of the others, Sir Michael Stoute's Hasty Sailor was a good second at Newmarket a fortnight ago and will need considering.

Image: Roger Varian runs Embesto at Yarmouth

5:40 Doncaster - Maiden winners set for Town Moor clash

13 runners line up in the Ant Marketing Proudly Supports Weston Park Novice Stakes (5:40) but it's unbeaten maiden winners Embesto and Modesty that take most interest here.

Roger Varian's Embesto was very impressive on debut at Yarmouth last month and will take some stopping, while Modesty made a winning debut for the Meade team last year at York.

Plenty have decent-placed form and could get into the mix including Carbis Bay and Halla Dubai, while Frankel colt Tujjaar makes debut for the Richard Hannon team.

4:15 Chepstow - Gosden and Godolphin teams clash in hot maiden

Galileo colt Vaguely Royal brings some good form into the Kit Klub Maiden Stakes (4:15) and ought to go close to breaking his maiden for the Gosden team.

A debut third at Yarmouth was followed up by a good second at Newmarket and that looks strong form here, although there's plenty of dangers.

Escarpment is a little more exposed after four starts for the Meade team and has a rating of 82, while Saeed in Suroor's Wild Hurricane has placed in both of his starts to date.

St Just In Time was second on debut at Windsor for Sir Mark Todd so also needs considering with George Rooke in the saddle.

Watch Doncaster and Chepstow live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday 2 June.