Betfred Oaks: Soul Sister one of three who can win Epsom Classic says Frankie Dettori

Frankie Dettori feels his final Betfred Oaks ride is one of only three fillies who hold a real chance in Friday's Epsom Classic.

The Italian, who is retiring at the end of the year, will partner John and Thady Gosden's Soul Sister as he bids for a seventh victory in the Group One contest.

The Frankel filly won a Doncaster maiden as a two-year-old and then started her three-year-old campaign in the seven-furlong Fred Darling Stakes at Newbury, coming home last of 12 on deep going that she could not operate in.

Image: Soul Sister stretches away from her rivals at York

That run was quickly forgotten in the Musidora at York in May, however, when she announced herself as an Oaks contender with a decisive four-length triumph when stepped markedly up in trip.

The Classic on the opening day of the Derby meeting then became the plan for the Lady Bamford-owned bay, who will face 10 rivals.

Of the York run, Dettori said: "I was impressed because the filly quickened twice. She clocked a good time and I was pleasantly surprised and impressed.

"When she ran at Newbury on heavy ground, John's horses needed a race at that moment in time. She'll have to run an extra furlong and a half, but all the signs are good.

"She settled well and she finished the race strong, I believe that (the trip) will not be an issue, but until you try you don't really know. I think she'll be fine."

Aidan O'Brien's Savethelastdance is favourite and comes into the race off the back of an incredibly impressive 22-length rout in the Cheshire Oaks.

Naturally Dettori considers her to be the chief challenger to Soul Sister, with the Gosden-trained Running Lion also a threat after her convincing Pretty Polly win at Newmarket in early May.

"Savethelastdance, I didn't ride in the trial at Chester but wow, she won by 22 lengths, it was very, very impressive," he said.

"She brings very good form to the table - of course I'm going to be frightened by her, but we'll give it a go with Soul Sister.

"Maybe I'm being a bit silly but to me there's only three fillies that can win it - Roaring Lion, O'Brien's and mine. They've (the rest) got a big gap to bridge."