Today on Sky Sports Racing: Improving stars set to contest three-year-old handicap at Doncaster

Plenty of heavyweight trainers head to Town Moor on Saturday for some competitive action at Doncaster, live on Sky Sports Racing.

4:00 Doncaster - Last time out winners clash

The feature Chris Shaw's 60th Birthday CMT Ltd Handicap (4:00) has nine runners but it looks devilishly tricky to solve.

Sir Mark Prescott's yard are in flying form and he runs the hat-trick seeker True Legend who has improved for a step up in trip but this is his toughest task by some way.

Struth, Prospect Legend and Saint George all won last time out and each of them will need respecting for big yards, whilst Hugo Palmer's Chronograph has placed on all four starts to date.

3:30 Hexham - In-form rivals turn out in solid chase

The Langley Castle An Outstanding Small Hotel Handicap Chase (3:30) may only have six runners but it's a quality bunch who go to post.

George and Jonathan Bewley combine with Lights Are Green, who won last week over the course and distance - and is the likely favourite.

But Ballynagran also needs considering after victory at this track last month with Henry Brooke in the saddle, whilst No Regrets was second when favourite and beaten by the aforementioned Lights Are Green.

6:40 Lingfield - Mariamne bids to defy penalty

Over at Lingfield, the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes (6:40) will see Mariamne look to defy a penalty for the James Ferguson team.

Despite looking green on second start, she showed enough to win by just under a length although might need to improve to give away the weight here.

Amo Racing are represented here by Thanksbutnothanks, who finished second in a decent-looking Ascot maiden on his debut - Callum Shepherd takes the ride in place on Kevin Stott.

Others to note

21:16 Woodbine - Shergar Cup winner Adaay In Asia runs for Clement

22:12 Belmont - Silver Knott goes for Appleby in G2

Watch Hexham, Lingfield and Doncaster on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday 3 June.