Epsom Derby: 19 people arrested in connection with plans to disrupt race festival

Nineteen people have been arrested in connection with plans to disrupt the Epsom Derby Festival, Surrey Police has said.

Officers said 11 people were arrested at addresses in Mitcham and Byfleet in the early hours of the morning following warrants based on intelligence received ahead of the festival.

Eight people were also arrested after a vehicle stopped in Burgh Heath at about 10.20am.

All were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance and remain in police custody.

Animal Rising had warned that protesters would attempt to disrupt the event, despite a High Court injunction.

Image: Animal rights group Animal Rising were granted an area outside of the racecourse at Epsom to gather

In a defiant announcement following the arrests, Animal Rising said police would not stop them from disrupting the Derby.

They said: "Earlier this morning, at least 10 arrests were made by Surrey Police, allegedly in connection with the Epsom Derby.

"This comes after reports of facial recognition camera around Epsom Downs Racecourse.

"Police heavy-handedness and intimidation tactics will not prevent a national conversation about our animals and the natural world.

"It restates its commitment to protect horses and disrupt the Derby."

Image: There is a heightened police presence at Epsom on Derby day

Superintendent Michael Hodder of Surrey Police said: "We have been clear in our approach that criminal activity will not be tolerated at the Epsom Derby Festival.

"As a result of intelligence, we have arrested 19 people who we believe were intent on illegally disrupting today's events.

"Our officers will be at the event throughout the day to continue in keeping the public safe and preventing criminality."