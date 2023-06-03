Princess Elizabeth Stakes: Frankie Dettori signs off with final Epsom victory on Prosperous Voyage

Frankie Dettori secured a victory on his last Derby day as he steered Prosperous Voyage to success in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes.

The 52-year-old will retire at the end of the current campaign and after suffering disappointment in his final ride in the Derby, it looked unlikely he would get on the board when Ralph Beckett's filly exited the stalls untidily and left Dettori sat plum last.

However, the only Group One winner in the field showed her class at the business end of the race as the 6-4 favourite set about working her way into contention before knuckling down to see out the one-mile contest in game fashion.

Following on from his Group One double on Friday, it was a third victory of the weekend for Dettori on the Surrey Downs and it was fitting the victory came in the colours of Andrew Rosen, who along with co-owner Marc Chan, have been long-time supporters of the Italian.

Image: A Frankie Dettori flying dismount following victory on Prosperous Voyage

Reality sails home late for Moore and Stoute

Regal Reality swooped late in the hands of Ryan Moore to claim the Betfred Diomed Stakes at Epsom.

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, the eight-year-old was barely in the equation in the early stages as Marie's Diamond set a brisk pace.

And he still had the majority of the field ahead of him, with Charlie Appleby's 2-1 favourite Highland Avenue travelling powerfully around Tattenham Corner and surging to the lead.

Image: Regal Reality and Ryan Moore win the Diomed Stakes at Epsom

It was Roger Varian's Kolsai who first took aim at Highland Avenue and laid down a stern challenge, but all the while Moore was coaxing Regal Reality into a position to strike and having joined the three-way tussle for the lead inside the final furlong, he ran on strongly to win by three-quarters of a length at odds of 5-1.

The winner is owned by Peter Done, brother of Betfred boss Fred Done.

Stoute said: "He's a grand old horse. He wins one of these nice races every year, let's hope he can win at least two this year.

"We've no plans, we'll just have to ask him where he wants to go. "We try to keep him happy at home as he's very strong-minded."