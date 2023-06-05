Today on Sky Sports Racing: Young sprinters Eminency and Spartan Arrow seek place in series final at Windsor

It is a busy Monday evening on Sky Sports Racing with another exciting Windsor meeting plus eight races from Wolverhampton, all live from 5.30pm.

7.15 Windsor - Cox's Eminency tops 11 in Sprint Series Qualifier

There are 11 lightly-raced three-year-olds in the line-up for the latest Fitzdares Sprint Series Qualifier Handicap (7.15), led by Clive Cox's Eminency.

The son of Havana Grey has been unlucky on each of his two starts this season and looks to finally avoid trouble in running to land a second career win at Windsor.

Simon and Ed Crisford's Spartan Arrow looks well drawn to attack in stall three, but has to bounce back from a poor run at York's Dante Festival when sent off 4/1 favourite for a valuable handicap.

James Tate's Tough Enough ran well in all three starts as a two-year-old, getting off the mark on his most recent attempt on the all-weather at Wolverhampton.

Bresson looked very smart when scoring at Yarmouth last year before getting stuck in the heavy ground at Doncaster. John and Thady Gosden's colt can build on a solid reappearance at Goodwood last month stepping back in trip to six furlongs.

7.45 Windsor - Nine battle it out in wide-open handicap

The Download Fitzdares For Free Race Streaming Handicap (7.45) looks to be a brilliantly wide-open affair with four horses battling it out among the field of nine at the top of the market.

Tom Ward's Farasi Lane ran a stormer to be a close fourth at Kempton last month and should be capable of another big run off a mark of 83.

Silver Gunn made a promising reappearance over this course and distance last week and the booking of top jockey James Doyle is notable.

James Fanshawe's Tuxedo Junction was well fancied for a valuable Newbury handicap last month but disappointed in 13th so needs to bounce back under Danny Muscutt.

Top weight Wisper was ahead of Tuxedo Junction in sixth at Newbury last time and has a course and distance victory on her record from October last year.

Image: Farasi Lane ridden by Tom Marquand (left) wins on Coral-Eclipse day at Sandown

7.00 Wolverhampton - Cunha's Gold Medal aiming to get back to winning ways

Over at Wolverhampton, Dylan Cunha's Gold Medal will seek to get back to winning ways in division one of the At The Races App Market Movers Handicap (7.00).

The gelding won his first two for his new yard since switching from Richard Hughes but did not seem as at home over the seven furlongs last time so comes back down in trip to six furlongs.

There is a wall of horses tightly-matched in behind the pre-race favourite in the betting, including top weight Twilight Madness, who landed three in a row on the all-weather over the winter.

Oisin Murphy heads to Dunstall Park for six rides including Saeed bin Suroor's Secret Moment, whose last victory came at this track in October 2021.

Watch every race from Windsor and Wolverhampton all live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday, June 5.