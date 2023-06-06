St James's Palace Stakes: No concerns over quick ground at Ascot for Guineas hero Chaldean

Andrew Balding has no concerns about the prospect of Chaldean tackling quicker ground at Royal Ascot.

The Dewhurst and 2000 Guineas winner remains on target for what looks a stellar renewal of the St James's Palace Stakes on the first day of the meeting, June 20.

For Balding, with the Guineas already in the bag, he can approach the meeting with the pressure slightly lifted.

"The Classics are a big deal, particularly the Guineas and to get it early in the season is a huge effort," he said.

"Having won the Dewhurst, you spend the whole winter with high expectations. You then get there and it was more of a relief than a feeling of ecstasy. It was a great one to get on the board and everyone was rightfully very happy with themselves.

Image: 2000 Guineas first and third, Chaldean and Royal Scotsman, could face off again in the St James's Palace Stakes

"The St James's Palace is the intended target. Chances are he is going to have to encounter some faster ground at some stage. I haven't got a concern myself; it was quite fast when he won at York and I think at Ascot, the round track there should really play to his strengths, we're looking forward to it."

Chaldean is one of two major chances for the trainer in two of the feature races as he will also saddle Coltrane, the Sagaro Stakes winner, in the Gold Cup on the Thursday.

Balding told Tattersalls: "He's a bit of a star, he wasn't an expensive yearling (50,000 guineas). He has been a pleasant surprise from day one in everything he's done. He looked stone cold useless as a two-year-old to be honest. He could hardly get up to the top of the gallop and just improved and improved.

"He had improved with racing but had a setback at the beginning of his four-year-old career. He missed a lot and the way he's come back is an absolute tribute to his steel. He's just a fabulous horse to train and I thought he was very impressive in the Sagaro Stakes.

"If he can produce that sort of a performance at Ascot on Gold Cup day, then he's got to be a player.

"I think the last run suggests he is better than ever. I thought he was very impressive. He put in a similar performance at Sandown last year where he looked very good, and we were just thrilled with the way he won at Ascot.

"It was obvious that we didn't need to be running again before the Gold Cup because there's a busy time after that as well so hopefully, if we can get him there in the same form, he should have a great chance."