Prince of Wales's Stakes: Injury setback rules Desert Crown out of Royal Ascot for Sir Michael Stoute

Desert Crown will miss the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, Sir Michael Stoute has confirmed.

Last year's Derby winner was on course for a clash with Adayar, Luxembourg and stablemate Bay Bridge in the 10-furlong Group One contest on June 21, having produced a scintillating piece of work under Ryan Moore on Wednesday.

However, after a routine canter under Ted Durcan on Saturday morning, he was found to be lame. A market drifter on the exchanges on Sunday morning, asked if all was well with the colt, Stoute told the PA news agency: "No. He's not running, no. He's a non-runner."

Image: Hukum holds off Derby hero Desert Crown at Sandown

Desert Crown cruised to success in the premier Classic, but picked up an ankle injury and was not seen again until reappearing in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown last month.

Though he looked better than ever beforehand, he was defeated in the dying strides by last season's Coronation Cup winner Hukum, who was similarly coming back after a year on the sidelines.

Frankie Dettori was booked to ride the son of Nathaniel at Royal Ascot, replacing Richard Kingscote, but Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Saeed Suhail, added: "I knew they weren't happy with him yesterday morning.

"He worked well on Wednesday. He doesn't usually work like a rocket. His general work practice is to go steady early and to quicken.

"I didn't see him yesterday. He worked nicely and I believe it was on his own. His final gallop was going to be next Tuesday or Wednesday with Dettori on him.

"I thought he won't be doing too much. That was at 10 o'clock in the morning. At 12 o'clock, I heard he was a bit lame.

"They were having a good look at him. Injuries so close this time to the race mean you don't take chances."