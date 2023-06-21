Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing: Luxembourg and Adayar set for epic clash in Prince of Wales's Stakes on Wednesday

Day two of Royal Ascot is headlined by a brilliant clash of superstars in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes on Wednesday, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.20 Ascot - Adayar and Luxembourg face off in Prince of Wales's

A high-quality field of six go to post for the Group One Prince of Wales's Stakes (4.20), the feature on day two of the Royal meeting.

Aidan O'Brien's Luxembourg outbattled Bay Bridge to claim the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last month and bids to provide Aidan O'Brien with a fourth win in the race and jockey Ryan Moore a third.

Sir Michael Stoute's Bay Bridge won the Champion stakes over course and distance in October with today's rivals Adayar and My Prospero in behind him that day and ran with credit when not having a clear passage behind Luxembourg last time.

Charlie Appleby's 2021 Derby hero Adayar arrives having beaten subsequent Prix d'Ispahan winner Anmaat in the Gordon Richards Stakes.

My Prospero represents William Haggas and steps up in trip having finished third behind Modern Games in the Lockinge at Newbury last month.

John and Thady Gosden run last year's Hardwicke runner-up Mostahdaf and US raider Classic Causeway completes the field.

3.40 Ascot - Moore takes on Dettori in Duke Of Cambridge

Former Harry and Roger Charlton inmate Jumbly has had just the one start for Joseph O'Brien when battling on well to finish second in the Group Two Lanwades Stud Stakes and will head the betting for the Group Two Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (3.40) with Ryan Moore booked to ride.

Frankie Dettori renews his partnership with Prosperous Voyage after their recent success in the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom.

She famously beat Inspiral in the Falmouth Stakes last year and a repeat performance of that effort could see her hard to catch.

Former Lingfield Oaks trial scorer Rogue Millennium goes for Tom Clover and Daniel Tudhope, and it would be no surprise to see her up with the pace now dropped to a mile.

Image: Jumbly (near side) just heads her head in front to beat Oscula in the Valiant Stakes at Ascot

5.00 Ascot - Reach For The Moon carries Royal hopes in Hunt Cup

One of the most competitive and dramatic races of the week, the Royal Hunt Cup (5.00) sees a frantic field of 30 go to post.

They include a leading chance representing His Majesty The King and Queen with the John and Thady Gosden-trained Reach For The Moon.

Frankie Dettori is back on board and seeking some Royal Ascot redemption having been beaten as 2/5 favourite in the Hampton Court Stakes last year.

Roger Varian's Perotto ran well to be seventh in the Victoria Cup here last month and has dropped to an eye-catching mark of 96.

Recent course and distance winner Chasing Aphrodite benefited from his recent breathing operation when scoring cosily last time, while last year's fourth Astro King is another to note for Daniel and Claire Kubler.

