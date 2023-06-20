Royal Ascot: Triple Time causes 33/1 upset in Queen Anne Stakes to beat Inspiral and Frankie Dettori

Royal Ascot 2023 got off to a thrilling start as 33/1 shot Triple Time held off Frankie Dettori and Inspiral to win the Group One Queen Anne Stakes.

Dettori, going into his final ever Royal meeting before retirement at the end of the season, did not get off to the dream start as Inspiral - last year's Coronation Stakes winner - was slowest away out of the stalls.

Neil Callan, meanwhile, had to take a strong grip on Kevin Ryan's outsider Triple Time as the colt was keen early and pulled his rider to the front.

Modern Games, 7/4 favourite under William Buick, was up with the pace but never looked a danger as eyes were drawn to Dettori towards the far side rail.

He and Inspiral made their move and briefly got themselves ahead inside the final furlong, before Triple Time found more to win by a neck, with Light Infantry in third and Modern Games fourth.

Callan told Sky Sports Racing: "Kevin Ryan has been telling me since last year: 'This is the best horse I've ever trained and we haven't seen the best of him'.

"If you look at his pedigree, they all get better with age and he's by the best stallion around.

"I think he's defied history because the stats said no horse could win this first time out so we really had to pull it out of the bag.

Image: Triple Time (right) holds off Inspiral to win the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot

"He looked keen but he really wasn't that bad - he just throws his head around. I talked in his ear and got him to relax and then he powered away. It was very impressive."

Inspiral's co-trainer John Gosden was delighted with the efforts of Inspiral, saying: "She ran a great race. It was a fabulous first run back and we couldn't be more pleased with her.

"She has done everything right but the other just came back when she hit the front. We'll look at races like the Sussex or the Jacques Le Marois now but she's back on song - that's the main thing."