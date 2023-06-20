Royal Ascot: Hollie Doyle becomes winningmost female rider as Bradsell survives King's Stand stewards' enquiry

Bradsell (14/1) beats Highfield Princess to win King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot; winner survives stewards' enquiry to make Hollie Doyle the first female to win a Group One at the meeting; watch every race from Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing
Tuesday 20 June 2023 16:22, UK
Hollie Doyle and Bradsell tasted Royal Ascot success once more after surviving a dramatic stewards' enquiry to keep the King's Stand Stakes.
Bradsell landed the six-furlong Coventry Stakes last term, yet had shown plenty of speed in his recent work and his trainer was able to persuade connections to supplement him for the five-furlong dash.
Doyle, gaining her fourth Royal Ascot success, was positive from the stalls aboard the three-year-old and had Highfield Princess for company throughout, in a race few ever really got into.
But it was not all plain sailing for Doyle and Watson, who had to survive a stewards' enquiry as Bradsell - sent off a 14/1 chance - drifted left in the final furlong and intimidated 7/4 favourite Highfield Princess and jockey Jason Hart.
After an agonising deliberation by the stewards, it was a sweet success for Watson, who had to endure Dragon Symbol losing the 2021 Commonwealth Cup after an enquiry.
Doyle's mount had three-quarters of a length to spare at the line, with 50/1 shot Annaf running a huge race to be third for Mick Appleby.
The victory makes Doyle the first female rider to win a Group One at the Royal meeting and makes her the winning-most female jockey at the meeting.
Watson told Sky Sports Racing: "I'm just delighted. For a yard like us to win a Group One here is huge.
"It's pure dread when the 'bing bong' [stewards' enquiry] happens, especially having just been chinned in the Coventry.
"He can go and be a stallion now when the time comes. I'm so proud of him."