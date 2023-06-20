Royal Ascot: Hollie Doyle becomes winningmost female rider as Bradsell survives King's Stand stewards' enquiry

Hollie Doyle and Bradsell tasted Royal Ascot success once more after surviving a dramatic stewards' enquiry to keep the King's Stand Stakes.

Bradsell landed the six-furlong Coventry Stakes last term, yet had shown plenty of speed in his recent work and his trainer was able to persuade connections to supplement him for the five-furlong dash.

Doyle, gaining her fourth Royal Ascot success, was positive from the stalls aboard the three-year-old and had Highfield Princess for company throughout, in a race few ever really got into.

But it was not all plain sailing for Doyle and Watson, who had to survive a stewards' enquiry as Bradsell - sent off a 14/1 chance - drifted left in the final furlong and intimidated 7/4 favourite Highfield Princess and jockey Jason Hart.

After an agonising deliberation by the stewards, it was a sweet success for Watson, who had to endure Dragon Symbol losing the 2021 Commonwealth Cup after an enquiry.

Image: Bradsell and Hollie Doyle get to the line first in the King's Stand ahead of Highfield Princess

Doyle's mount had three-quarters of a length to spare at the line, with 50/1 shot Annaf running a huge race to be third for Mick Appleby.

The victory makes Doyle the first female rider to win a Group One at the Royal meeting and makes her the winning-most female jockey at the meeting.

Image: Bradsell and Highfield Princess come together in the closing stages of the King's Stand Stakes

Watson told Sky Sports Racing: "I'm just delighted. For a yard like us to win a Group One here is huge.

"It's pure dread when the 'bing bong' [stewards' enquiry] happens, especially having just been chinned in the Coventry.

"He can go and be a stallion now when the time comes. I'm so proud of him."