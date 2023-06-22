Norfolk Stakes: Valiant Force springs 150/1 shock at Royal Ascot for Rossa Ryan and Adrian Murray

Valiant Force and Rossa Ryan sprung a 150/1 shock of the Norfolk Stakes to kick off Day Three at Royal Ascot.

The victory gave trainer Adrian Murray and ownership operation Amo Racing for Kia Joorabchian a first success at the meeting.

And if the price itself wasn't remarkable enough, it was Ryan, who lost his role as retained rider for Amo Racing last year, in the saddle to guide the outsider home in front.

66/1 outsider Malc finished in second for Richard Fahey and Oisin Orr, with favourite Elite Status back in third for the Karl Burke team.

American hope American Rascal was a bitter disappointment for Wesley Ward, finishing tailed off after sitting in a prominent position early on.

After the race, the winning jockey told Sky Sports Racing: "He was one of the picks in the paddock beside Karl Burke's and it was all rhythm. We got a lovely pitch from when he jumped.

"He's a big horse, you'd imagine he'll improve with more experience under his belt and he's got a great temperament."

"It's a bit of redemption for Persian Force last year."

Winning trainer Murray added: "It's brilliant, I just cannot believe it. I fell into racing by accident, I'm just speechless.

"We knew he was a nice horse and we couldn't believe the price. He was only beaten half a length by His Majesty first time out and he was 150-1 today, it just didn't make sense! I knew he was much better than that. It's the stuff of dreams. It's great for the small man.

"I've had some nice jumpers and I love it, I just love racing."