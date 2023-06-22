Hollie Doyle blog: Quartet of big rides on Coronation Stakes day for Sky Sports Racing ambassador

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle is back in action at Royal Ascot on Friday with four rides, kicking off in the first race, the Albany Stakes.

LONGER TRIP IDEAL FOR KOMAT

The step up to 6f should prove ideal for Amo Racing's filly KOMAT in the Group 3 Albany Stakes (2.30) at Royal Ascot on Friday.

She was forward enough to win a fillies' novice at Redcar in mid-April and ran another solid race in France last time when she was third in Listed company.

Balsam, who beat her at Vichy, ran respectably in the Queen Mary Stakes on Wednesday so I'm expecting a big run from this Cable Bay filly, who is bred to appreciate this trip on such a stiff track at this stage of her career.

Amo Racing roared home 150-1 winner Valiant Force in the Norfolk Stakes on Thursday and it would be great to follow that up in another big juvenile contest.

HOPING OUTSIDER TYSON CAN PACK A PUNCH

TYSON FURY is the outsider of the field in the 1m 4f Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (3.40). Whether he can deliver a knockout blow is a big question, but I can't see why he won't at least pack a punch in an open renewal.

Richard Spencer's gelding hasn't run since bleeding from his nose in a Newcastle handicap in January and missed most of 2022, but the trainer is happy with him.

He's a course-and-distance winner who doesn't mind a sound racing surface and isn't badly drawn in stall seven. He wouldn't be the first big-priced horse to run well this week so I'll be going out there with only positive thoughts.

MARKSMAN CAN HIT THE BULLSEYE

I'm drawn high in the Sandringham Stakes (5.00) on John and Thady Gosden's MARKSMAN QUEEN, who looks an ideal type for this straight mile handicap.

The daughter of Dubawi may be second string to ante-post favourite Coppice but brings some interesting form to the race. Like that filly, she's a dual winner on the All-Weather and could be well handicapped off a mark of 86.

In fact, this will be her first run on turf but she's bred to be useful on a decent surface, being out of a Grade 2 turf winner Stateside. She can be keen but is drawn close to Coppice and other more fancied runners which could be an advantage.

RHYTHM OUT TO BOUNCE BACK IN CLOSING DASH

RHYTHM N HOOVES also has a high starting position in the 5f cavalry charge that closes Friday's card, the Palace Of Holyrood House Stakes (6.10).

Archie Watson's gelding got off the mark over the stiff 5f at Newcastle in the spring. He was actually my first winner back following that annoying shoulder injury.

After that he went to Chelmsford City and duly followed up in novice company under a penalty but then struggled to make any kind of impact on his handicap debut at York.

We think he's better than he showed that day but he showed speed for a long way and was beaten little more than three lengths, so could be another who could go well at big odds.

Image: Little Big Bear proves too good for his rivals in the Sandy Lane Stakes

BEAR'S PROSPECTS FRANKED BY MY BOY BRADSELL

I've always been an admirer of Aidan O'Brien's LITTLE BIG BEAR who can follow up last year's victory in the Windsor Castle Stakes with an even bigger prize in the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup (3.05).

He was so impressive when winning the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock a few weeks ago, leaving my subsequent King's Stand hero Bradsell eight lengths adrift in third.

Bradsell certainly paid that form a huge compliment in Tuesday's Group 1 so I'd be really surprised to see the son of No Nay Never get beaten in the 6f showpiece.

Image: Chris Hayes celebrates a Classic victory in the Irish 1000 Guineas on Tahiyra

But he's not the only short-priced favourite I expect to claim top-level glory with the minimum of fuss because fellow Irish raider Tahiyra is just as irresistible in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes (4.20).

She's also trained by a master in Dermot Weld who got her back to her brilliant best in the Irish 1000 Guineas. Tahiyra overcame a steady tempo at The Curragh, showing herself to be tactically versatile, but should get a more truly-run race at Ascot. She should also cope with the quicker ground, too.

Image: Trueshan and Doyle lead the field in the 2023 Sagaro Stakes

FAST GROUND SCUPPERS TRUESHAN FOR THIRD TIME

It was frustrating that my staying star TRUESHAN was denied a run in Thursday's Gold Cup by unsuitable ground for the third year in succession.

His trainer Alan King always has the horse's best interests at heart so I'm sure it was the right decision as, if anything, conditions were getting quicker.

I've still got faith in Trueshan who will hopefully show the benefit of his recent wind operation when he can reappear on the type of going he is at his most effective on later in the season.