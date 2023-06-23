Commonwealth Cup: Shaquille overcomes shocking start to land Royal Ascot feature for Oisin Murphy

Shaquille produced a remarkable performance to win the Commonwealth Cup for Julie Camacho and Oisin Murphy, despite blowing what looked to be any chance at the start.

The three-year-old colt reared up in the gates and came out five lengths behind the field but picked up in stunning fashion to collar favourite Little Big Bear and Ryan Moore in the final furlong.

He was unbeaten over six furlongs going into the race, although has had issues at the start in the recent past, being withdrawn at Newcastle earlier this season.

And while it looked likely to end any realistic chance of winning at Ascot, Murphy galvanised his mount to get up by just over a length at the line from Aidan O'Brien's hot favourite, with Swingalong back in third for Karl Burke.

After the race, Murphy told Sky Sports Racing: "I was thinking it was race over. Just as the starter opened the stalls, he went into the air.

"He took his time to get back to the ground and it's very hard in a 1200m race to do that and win.

"I got to the back of Ryan [Moore] quite easily but had to sustain an effort from quite a way out. It was a tremendous task to overcome.

"He's a very well-bred horse and lightly raced so it's great to get on him today - it's a fantastic feeling."