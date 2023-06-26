Today on Sky Sports Racing: Quartet of Monday action including Windsor and Southwell!

It’s going to be a busy one on Sky Sports Racing with four meetings live, including another cracking Monday night card at Windsor.

Windsor 6.35: Lequinto features in Sprint Series contest

The feature meeting comes from Windsor and the latest Sprint Series Handicap (6:35) looks a particularly classy affair.

Lequinto must have an excellent chance for the Tony Carroll team with Andrea Atzeni in the saddle, having finished second last week and already have seven victories to his name.

Live In The Moment is certainly interesting back up to six furlongs after a staying-on second last time.

More notably, he was one of those inconvenienced by the starting stalls in the Dash, although he couldn't capitalise down at class 4 level last time.

Windsor 5.35: Top class novices clash in hot heat

There's not too many races for horses with no experience so the British Stallion Studs EBF Newcomers' Maiden Stakes (5:35) will certainly prove informative.

Simon and Ed Crisford's Fauntleroy is a son of Mehmas who made 140,000gns so will obviously be one to consider, especially given the speedy nature of his sire's progeny.

Breeze-up buy Kinnigoli Kid is another to note and has at least some track experience, whilst Charlie Hills runs Free Nation for Clipper Logistics.

Southwell 4.00: Recent winners clash over hurdles

Our jumping action comes from Southwell and the Prestige Safety Construction Safety Specialists Handicap Hurdle (4:00) is pretty competitive despite just five runners.

The place to start has to be Clody Flyer who is on the hat-trick charge for Donald McCain after wins at Uttoxeter and Kelso - champion jockey Brian Hughes takes the ride.

Sam and Jonathan England combine with recent Worcester winner No Recollection, whilst The Grey Falco has some back class and was running well for Ben Pauling last time when unseating two out.

Watch Southwell, Windsor, Wolverhampton and Chepstow on Sky Sports Racing on Monday June 26.