Melbourne Cup: Frankie Dettori set to take in Australian feature ahead of retirement

Frankie Dettori will extend his farewell tour to encompass the Melbourne Cup Carnival in November.

The rider will retire at the end of the year and after a fine Royal Ascot meeting that saw him win four races including the Gold Cup, Dettori has confirmed his intention to compete at Flemington in the autumn.

On what will be the 30th anniversary of his Melbourne Cup debut aboard Drum Taps, Dettori plans to be in action at Flemington on Lexus Melbourne Cup Day (November 7), Kennedy Oaks day (November 9) and TAB Champions Stakes day (November 11).

Image: Dettori finished second in the Melbourne Cup in 2015

Dettori has come close to Melbourne Cup glory in the past, finishing second aboard Central Park in 1999 and Max Dynamite in 2015, with Master Of Reality coming home second in 2019 before being demoted to fourth.

He said: "I have achieved all there is to achieve in horse racing and have had a fantastic career, but the Melbourne Cup has always been one race that I would love to win.

"I am looking forward to returning to Melbourne to ride at the carnival for one final time and hopefully I can finish my career with a Melbourne Cup win."

Victoria Racing Club (VRC) chief executive officer Steve Rosich is delighted Dettori will make one last trip to Australia for the spring racing highlight.

"Frankie Dettori is one of the best jockeys and personalities the sport has ever seen and the VRC look forward to giving him a fitting farewell at Flemington at the Melbourne Cup Carnival," Rosich said.

"The Melbourne Cup is a race that jockeys across Australia and the world want to win, and this year will be no different. Preparations for this year's Melbourne Cup Carnival are well under way and racegoers can look forward to another week of world-class racing, hospitality and entertainment."