Paddy Hanlon rides first winner at Worcester on Chef D'Etat, trained by his father John 'Shark' Hanlon

John 'Shark' Hanlon's son, Paddy, rode his first winner under rules at just the second attempt when guiding Chef D'Etat to victory in the Richard Newland Racing National Hunt Flat Race at Worcester.

The young amateur - an experienced regular on the pony racing scene in Ireland - only picked up his licence a week ago and had his first ride at Leopardstown on June 22 when unplaced on his father's Pahlavi.

The claims of Chef D'Etat were far more obvious, though, and he was sent off the 4/6 favourite to follow up his 33/1 debut win at Tramore.

On that occasion, he was ridden by teenage American jockey Taylor Kingsley - but travel problems prevented her from taking the ride on this occasion, allowing young Hanlon to step into the breach.

Those who took the short odds never had too much to worry about, but the trainer was visibly relieved when the race was over.

"He gave it a peach, he stayed patient and stayed sitting and went down the inside, he gave it a lovely ride, so he did," said Hanlon, who has enjoyed so much big-race success with bargain-buy Hewick in the last 14 months.

Image: John 'Shark' Hanlon was a happy man after saddling Chef D'Etat to provide his son Paddy with a first winner at Worcester

"He's actually done a lot of pony racing, he won the Dingle Derby last year and that stands to him, pony racing means so much - around Ireland and England, there should be a lot more of it."

The winning rider told Sky Sports Racing: "He travelled beautifully for me, we got a gap up the rail and he got going. I feel so sorry for Taylor, she was supposed to ride but couldn't get here.

"He travelled beautiful for me, when we turned in I knew we didn't need to go quick straight away. He kept at it to the line to be fair and he's a nice horse."

He added: "This beats anything in pony racing and I'd just like to thank everyone involved for letting me ride."