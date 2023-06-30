Hollie Doyle blog: Nashwa should take all the beating at Newcastle after another record-breaking week

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle added another landmark to her CV this week and looks ahead to her weekend rides, including Nashwa in the Group Three Hoppings Stakes at Newcastle on Friday.

Nashwa should take all the beating if on song

It's a big night for my Classic-winning filly NASHWA at Newcastle on Friday when she reappears in the Group Three JenningsBet In Shiremoor Hoppings Fillies' Stakes (6.35).

Her trainers John and Thady Gosden drop her in grade slightly as a steppingstone to her next top-level assignment, the Group One Qatar Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood that she won last year.

I haven't sat on Imad Alsagar's star since her seasonal reappearance in the Group Two Prix Corrida at Saint-Cloud last month, when she was a bit disappointing. She had a good blow that day, so probably needed the run, and has hopefully come on for it.

She's the clear top-rated filly in The Hoppings and should take all the beating if she's on her 'A' game, so I'm hoping to see some progression from her before she heads back to Goodwood. It will be a good test though, with Roger Varian's improving Shadwell filly Al Husn stepping up in class after impressing in the Listed Rothesay Stakes at Ayr.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Doyle looks ahead to her ride on Nashwa at Newcastle on Friday and reflects on her three winners at Royal Ascot

Carr sprinter in the driving seat

BADRI is a worthy favourite for the JenningsBet In Pontefract Gosforth Park Cup (6.00) on Friday. Ruth Carr has worked wonders with the six-year-old, who looked better than ever when winning at Epsom on Derby Day.

Ruth has an amazing knack with her sprinters and has improved this gelding fully 20lb since acquiring him in the spring of last year. Since then he's won six times, including three times at this track.

We're well drawn in stall 14. I do prefer to be on the stands side on the straight track at Newcastle, so I'm hoping to see Badri achieve a career-best and defy his latest 4lb rise.

Jarvis well handicapped on return to tapeta

It's nice to link up with Ann and George Duffield again in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (5.30) on Friday with JARVIS.

This four-year-old hasn't shown his best in recent starts but ran well over this course and distance on his reappearance last month, and a reproduction of that close fifth could put him in the picture.

He's dropped to a workable mark and the All-Weather clearly suits him well. His first career win came in a Dundalk maiden in Ireland for previous trainer Ger Lyons.

Image: Doyle has now ridden a winner at every flat track in Britain

Outbox need to regain winning spark

OUTBOX returns to Newmarket on Saturday in a bid to win the Listed Cavani Menswear Sartorial Sprint Fred Archer Stakes (1.15) for a second time.

He beat St Leger winner Logician in the mile-and-a-half feature two summers ago but hasn't been in that kind of form in three runs this season.

He's the outsider of the field but remains capable of going close if he can perform somewhere close to his best. He ran well for a long way at York last time but faces a tough task at the weights.

Image: Doyle in action aboard Outbox, who returns to Newmarket on Saturday

Nice opportunity for Ferguson filly

There was a lot to like about CHEALAMY's win in a Newbury handicap earlier this month, and this daughter of Siyouni could easily be up to defying a 5lb rise in the Racing TV Fillies' Handicap (3.00).

That was her breakthrough success. She's lightly raced and looks to have a nice opportunity to supplement it against her own sex.

DAL MALLART showed she has ability when third in a 10-furlong Windsor handicap on her first turf start of the year and had excuses last time. I was just too far back on her around Kempton Park, in what turned out to be a steadily-run race.

I'm hoping Alan King's filly will enjoy having a bit more room at Newmarket and have a better run of things over 12 furlongs in the Mr Adrian Austin Memorial Fillies' Handicap (3.35).

Progressive Dunlop three-year-old still competitive

Ed Dunlop's DOG FOX can get back into the winning groove in the Discover Newmarket Handicap (4.10). He won his first two races this season at Yarmouth and Haydock over the same 10-furlong trip.

This son of Cityscape may not have enjoyed Chepstow when he finished third under a penalty last time but should be well suited by his 'home' track. He can remain competitive off a 2lb higher rating.

Richmond trainer Phil Kirby wouldn't be sending CALAFRIO to Newmarket if he didn't expect a big run in the Blandford Bloodstock Maiden Fillies' Stakes (2.25).

A breeze-up purchase, she made a pleasing start, finishing well to be fourth in a Pontefract maiden earlier this month, and can build on that effort here, but she is up against some well-bred types from powerful stables.

Two more landmarks complete memorable month

Becoming the first female jockey to win a Group One at Royal Ascot was one of the highlights of my career so far, but it was nice to reach another significant landmark at Carlisle on Wednesday.

My victory on Heather Main's Mostawaa meant I have now ridden a winner at every Flat track in Britain, and it was so nice to achieve that feat in such an iconic race as the Carlisle Bell.

That win took my career tally to 799, so I was hoping to reach another proud landmark before the weekend.