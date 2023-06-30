Weekend Winners: Northumberland Plate picks at Newcastle with Nathanael Greene backed to out-run his odds

The Weekend Winners team are back as host Kate Tracey joins At The Races expert Declan Rix and BetVictor's Sam Boswell for a look ahead to the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle on Saturday, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

Gosforth Park's valuable two-mile test has attracted a typically competitive and exciting field, with Golden Rules well backed into 3/1 favouritism following some confident comments from the horse's owner Gareth Cheshire.

This year's renewal may lack the star quality of 2022 winner Trueshan, but Alan King will be hoping stablemate Rainbow Dreamer can bring home the £81,000 available to the horse first across the line.

Here's who the Weekend Winners team are backing for the big one...

Declan Rix…

"It's a seriously competitive race and I like one at a good price. Nathanael Greene is badly overpriced at around 12/1.

"He's a really likable horse and I just think he's been crying out for this step up in trip. He's got a high cruising speed but doesn't really have a change of gear. He lengthens instead of quickens.

"He's run twice this season and shaped well at Ascot over 12 furlongs, which is just not his trip anymore, but he was doing all his best work late.

"Then at Goodwood he went up to 14 furlongs he was behind Courage Mon Ami and that form was obviously boosted in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last week. They went no pace that day and on firm ground he just didn't have the gears."

Kate Tracey…

Image: Adjuvant ridden by jockey Benoit De La Sayette (right) on their way to winning the Moet & Chandon Handicap at Newmarket

"It's Adjuvant for me because he has so much in his favour. He comes here off the back of a win over a mile-and-six-furlongs and he just looked as though a step up to two miles would be right up his street.

"He looks more than capable of defying a 5lb higher mark. The second from his win last time has gone on to win at Goodwood.

"He was also behind HMS President before who went on to be second at Royal Ascot.

"He's yet to run on the All-Weather but hopefully he'll be able to take to it."

Sam Boswell…

Image: Rainbow Dreamer and Hollie Doyle in winning action at Wolverhampton

"I'm going to take a bit of a fly with the lovely extra places you tend to get with these kind of races and I'm going for Rainbow Dreamer. I thought he was overpriced at around 20/1.

"Alan King [trainer] won the race last year with Trueshan but this horse has a totally different profile.

"He's back down to a mark of 100 - he's won off 110 and 105 before - and King is going great guns recently.

"The only concern is his form in bigger fields and he's a 10-year-old but I can see him getting involved."