Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ffos Las and Brighton in focus on Tuesday featuring Intricacy for Simon and Ed Crisford

The Sky Sports Racing cameras head to Ffos Las and Brighton on Tuesday for more mid-summer flat action, all live from 2.25pm.

8.30 Ffos Las - Beckett's Lucky Fifteen seeks hat-trick

Following two wins in quick succession, Ralph Beckett's Lucky Fifteen looks to bring up the hat-trick against four rivals in the Regimental Cleaning Handicap (8.30).

The three-year-old seems to have found his ideal trip over 10 furlongs this year, finding one too good at Newbury before dominating matters at Chelmsford and Goodwood last month.

He may face his toughest test to date here, particularly with the presence of Simon and Ed Crisford's Intricacy.

The Dubawi colt was disappointedly beaten as favourite on his first two starts this year but ran a far more promising race behind Connemara Coast at Sandown last time.

Given Marcus Tregoning's Wisper seems to reserve his best for Brighton, James Fanshawe's Tuxedo Junction looks the pick of the others with two recent places efforts at this level to his name.

The four-year-old is yet to deliver on his superb pedigree, a half-brother to Fanshawe's Group One heroine Speedy Boarding, but could yet find improvement. Rod Millman's Fast Steps completes the field.

Image: Wisper (gold and red) wins at Brighton in October 2021

7.00 Ffos Las - Labalaba can build on promising debut

The Crisfords could have another good one on their hands with Labalaba, who made a hugely promising debut at Salisbury last month, showing smart speed amidst greenness and looks set to be a warm favourite for the JPR Phoenix / EBF Maiden Stakes (7.00).

The son of first season sire Sioux Nation will be ridden by Royal Ascot-winning rider Kevin Stott as he looks to go one better than his debut second behind Owen Burrows' Alyanaabi.

Though his recent efforts have been below par, a return to his debut form would surely see David Loughnane's John Steed provide the sternest opposition under apprentice rider Laura Pearson.

Tom Dascombe's Miggy Magic showed more than the bare form of his seventh of 11 would suggest on debut at Lingfield and could take a step forward here under Richard Kingscote.

4.27 Brighton - Haggas' Tobesto chases first win

Powerful stables Charlie Hills, George Boughey and William Haggas are all represented in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (4.27) down at Brighton.

The latter boasts a 63 per cent (five from eight) at the track in the last five years and saddles handicap debutant Tobesto in the familiar colours of owner Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum.

The son of Kodiac sports first time cheekpieces following a quiet run at Wetherby on return from a gelding operation and 278 days off.

George Boughey's Howyoulikemenow caught the eye on handicap debut at Lingfield on June 22 and is the mount of star apprentice Billy Loughnane searching for a first career win.

A pair of recent winners also contest the nine-runner affair with top weight Gustav Ucicky and Michael Attwater's H Key Lails looking to follow up, the latter making a first start for new connections.

Tuesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Ffos Las and Brighton all live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, July 4.