Today on Sky Sports Racing: Nicky Henderson team target Worcester card with two runners

The formidable Nicky Henderson team do not have too many summer jumpers so it is notable they send two to Worcester on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.23 Worcester - Henderson targets familiar handicap hurdle

Henderson sends Go Chique to the Lowes Garage Home Of Mot's £30 Handicap Hurdle (4:23), a race he won in 2021 with Haul Away.

The seven-year-old mare will have to defy an absence of 222 days, but did finish second last time out and won prior to that - a repeat could well be good enough with Daryl Jacob in the saddle.

Gentleman Valley is the most notable rival as he chases a hat-trick for Ben Pauling, with Dylan Whelan claiming 7lb off his back.

Of the others, Polish and Neville's Cross have some decent placed form for Fergal O'Brien and Tom Lacey respectively.

Henderson's other runner at Worcester is Jina in the conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle at 5.28

6.30 Bath - Millman chases another sprint handicap success

Over at Bath, it is Rod Millman who goes for a familiar victory in the Latest Prices On Bresbet.com "Confined" Handicap (6:30) with Amazonian Dream.

The four-year-old won this heat in 2022, and given he has not won this year, is able to contend this again under Ross Coakley off a 4lb lower mark than last year.

His rivals include the in-form Swift Asset for Richard Hannon, while course specialist Ruby Cottage makes a first start for just under a year for Malcolm Saunders - Gina Mangan takes the ride.

7.35 Bath - Crisford team has leading maiden chance

Only five runners take in the Bresbet: Back To Bookmaking Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes (7:35) but they are a classy bunch and it looks an interesting betting heat.

Godolphin and Saeed bin Suroor run Mountain Lake who has ran with credit on both starts to date, with Harry Davies taking off a valuable 3lb in the saddle.

The Simon and Ed Crisford team run Oh So Grand, who was an eyecatching fourth last month at Chelmsford and the daughter of Postponed could well go a few positions better here.

Tom Clover's Rogue Warrior looks to go one better than when second at Windsor last time - David Egan takes the ride in what could well prove to be an informative race.

