Today on Sky Sports Racing: Informative maiden headlines quality Yarmouth card on Thursday

Plenty of smart horses have won Thursday afternoon's exciting maiden at Yarmouth en route to bigger and better things and we could see another live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.00 Yarmouth - Group winners on maiden roll of honour

The British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (3:00) has been won by the likes of Hey Gaman, Dark Vision and Fortuna Tormenta in recent years and hopefully we will see another smart type this time.

Thirteen runners will go to post and several of them are notable debutants, including Dark Angel colt Eulace Peacock for Andrew Balding, a 500,000gns purchase, with Ben Curtis in the saddle.

The Gosden team also send a debutant in Tchaikovsky who will definitely be worth a market check as well as William Haggas' Cover Point.

4.00 Yarmouth - Spencer's mount carries bottom weight in hat-trick bid

David Simcock's Panning For Gold has won his last two races and has got into the Weatherbys Digital Solutions Handicap (4:00) off bottom weight with the services of Jamie Spencer in the saddle.

He is now 7lb higher than for his Brighton success but could well have a bit more to come, and will need respecting yet again.

Roman Dynasty is another last-time winner for the Joseph Parr team - who will be ridden by Beniot de la Sayette - while Archie Watson is represented by Chief's Will.

4.30 Yarmouth - Shorts On back at scene of recent victory

The Quinnbet Second To The Favourite Handicap (4:30) sees recent winner Shorts On back in action for Phil McEntee and Josephine Gordon.

The four-year-old caused a minor upset at 22/1 over course and distance last month, ending a run of 12 defeats that had stretched back to February 2022.

George Boughey's Apex can also be considered as a likely three-year-old improver against runners who might've already reached their peak.

Sky Bet odds I Today's race cards

Watch every race from Yarmouth on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday July 6.