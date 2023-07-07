Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster sprint stars in focus plus busy jumps card at Newton Abbot on Friday

Sprint stars are in focus on a competitive card at Doncaster on Friday and there is also good jumps action from Newton Abbot, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.05 Doncaster - Hiya Maite and Miss Brazen headline handicap feature

Hiya Maite has proved to be a bit of a star for Roy Bowring and heads to the Samantha Glendinning Takepayments Handicap (4.05) looking for a fifth win in 10 and a career-best in class two company.

He was last seen making all the running at Beverley and connections will be hoping he can do the same again here off a 4lb higher mark and with regular rider Lewis Edmunds back on board.

Miss Brazen looks a real threat for Shane Gray and Michael and David Easterby. She has been a shrewd purchase having cost only 8,500gns when she left Karl Burke and going on to win and be placed in two of her four starts for her new connections.

She ran an outstanding race last time out in the three-year-old Dash at Epsom on Derby Day and this looks like a far less demanding contest on paper.

Rogue Lightning finished second in the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes as a two-year-old but he has not been able to replicate that form this season and makes a first start since being gelded with a first-time hood applied.

Rocket Rodney and Looking For Lynda both finished out of the frame - 10th and 19th respectively - in the Palace of Holyrood House Stakes at Royal Ascot and will look to bounce back here.

Image: Rocket Rodney stretches clear to win the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown

3.50 Newton Abbot - Glorious Zoff aims to make amends for late Bangor fall

Glorious Zoff should be arriving for the newtonabbotracing.com Handicap Hurdle (3.50) on the hat-trick trail but is instead on a redemption mission after throwing away certain victory with a final-flight fall at Bangor-on-Dee.

Fergal O'Brien's six-year-old has looked like a brand new horse following a wind operation and will be hard to beat if last month's spill has not had any ill effects.

Archie Watson's Throne Hall is back over obstacles after running a respectable race in 10th at Royal Ascot in the Ascot Stakes.

Cabrakan was a typically useful juvenile out of the Milton Harris yard last season, winning two of his five starts over hurdles and chased home the likable Galata Bridge at Uttoxeter when last seen.

Philip Hobbs' Coolnaugh Haze is a consistent type but has had to settle for a place all too often, with a winless streak stretching back to April 2022.

Image: There is summer jumping to enjoy at Newton Abbot on Friday

2.40 Newton Abbot - Recent winners Stepney Causeway and Guinness Affair meet

Having spent the best part of two years off the track, Guinness Affair made a rather lacklustre return at Warwick in May but quickly shrugged that off to win a three-runner contest at Hexham last month.

Jamie Snowden's lightly-raced seven-year-old faces the same number of rivals in the NewtonAbbotRace On Twitter Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2.40) to get things under way on Friday.

Harris' Stepney Causeway once gave chase to now Grade One star Edwardstone on his first start over fences way back in November 2021.

It would have been hard to foresee then how he would have to wait until June 2023 to record a first victory over the larger obstacles, making the most of a fairly weak contest at Worcester to score off a mark of 118.

Magistrato had Stepney Causeway in behind when winning at Warwick in May before running well at Aintree in a trappy contest last time.

Watch every race from Doncaster and Newton Abbot on Friday July 7.