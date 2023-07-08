Today on Sky Sports Racing: Westover star of the show in Group One Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud on Saturday

The Group One Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud features on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday with last year's Irish Derby winner Westover the main attraction.

3.55 Saint-Cloud - Pacemaker should set Westover up for success

Westover has bumped into top-quality opposition in Equinox and Emily Upjohn on his last two starts at this level and looks to have been handed a golden opportunity to get his long-awaited second Group One victory in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud (3.55pm).

Ralph Beckett's star colt takes on just four in this mile-and-a-half feature contest, including Peter Schiergen's Tunnes, who may prove his main adversary with soft ground likely to suit better than in the Coronation Cup at Epsom, when well beaten.

Yann Barberot's Zagrey was two-and-a-quarter lengths behind the favourite in Meydan's Sheema Classic in March but may face the same fate here.

In a bid to overcome his tendency to race keenly, Beckett runs a pacemaker in recent recruit Malabu Drive, while Andre Fabre's Junko completes the field.

5.05 Saint-Cloud - Appleby aiming for Group Two glory with Bold Act

Following an admirable third-placed effort in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot, Charlie Appleby's Bold Act is turned out again among a small but select field for the Group Two Prix Eugene Adam Stakes (5.05pm).

The three-year-old earned his place in this company after landing a nice price at Chelmsford at the start of the season and ran a cracker to be second in the London Gold Cup at Newbury in May.

Andre Fabre's Maniatic brings some eye-catching form behind high-class colt Ace Impact to the table and the trainer has taken three of the last 10 renewals of this race.

Dermot Weld sends exciting star Knight To King following his debut victory that saw him seven-and-a-half lengths clear of his nearest rival. The Kingman colt is a close relative of the fantastic Ghaiyyath, but would surely need to be something special to win this so soon in his career.

Cassius (Pia and Joakin Brandt) and Horizon Dore (Patrice Cottier) complete the line-up.

10.49 Belmont Park - The Foxes heads stateside in search of Derby victory

European raiders have enjoyed mixed success over the years in the Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes (10.49pm) with only Aidan O'Brien able to register a victory in the last 10 renewals.

Andrew Balding and Charlie Appleby look to have a good chance of victory this year with the former represented by Dante winner and Derby fifth The Foxes, with Oisin Murphy heading over to the USA before flying straight to Deauville on Sunday for his ride on Chaldean in the Prix Jean Prat.

Appleby's Breeders' Cup winner Silver Knott also features, but needs to improve on recent efforts stateside which include a defeat to the re-opposing Kalik.

