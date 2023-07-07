Weekend Winners: Declan Rix, Sam Boswell and Kate Tracey make their picks for Coral-Eclipse at Sandown

The Weekend Winners team are back with a look ahead to Saturday’s big match-up between Paddington and Emily Upjohn in the Coral-Eclipse, as well as their best bets across the weekend.

While there are just four in the field for the big one at Sandown, the battle of Aidan O'Brien's Irish 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes star against John and Thady Gosden's Coronation Cup hero should be one to savour.

The Group One contest throws up the usual questions of stamina and age, plus the potential for heavy thunderstorms in the area could add another layer of intrigue.

At The Races' Declan Rix…

"Thankfully West Wind Blows runs because there'd likely be no pace if he didn't go.

"I've just sided with Emily Upjohn and the case was three-fold: She's got course form at Sandown which Paddington doesn't, she's a bit fresher and dropping down to 10 furlongs could suit.

"I was always worried about her last season going up in trip but I think she's grown up a lot mentally.

Weekend Winners - Declan Rix's best bets NAP - Indemnify (Sandown - 2.25) Next best - Time Lock (Haydock - 2.40) Longshot - Lady Hamana (Sandown - 1.50)

"She was brilliant in the Coronation Cup and gave them a big head start that day.

"I don't want to be too negative on Paddington - he was brilliant in the St James's Palace Stakes and for me, he raced like a miler who thrived off a strong gallop.

"Going up to 10 furlongs in a race that won't be as strongly run, I'm hoping he might be a little bit keen and Emily Upjohn outstays him late on."

Image: Frankie Dettori and Emily Upjohn win the Coronation Cup in fine style

BetVictor's Sam Boswell…

"It's Paddington for me as I've got to side with the younger horse.

"Since Golden Horn's win [2015], five renewals have gone to three-year-olds and I'm a massive fan of what this horse has achieved to date.

"He's been a busy horse and it's fascinating that connections have talked about taking in this en route to the Sussex Stakes. He's clearly thriving.

"This will be his toughest test but I just can't go against him."

Weekend Winners - Sam Boswell's best bets NAP - Sea Silk Road (Haydock - 2.40) Next best - Stenton Glider (Sandown - 3.00) Longshot - Maksud (Haydock - 3.15)

Host Kate Tracey…

"It's Paddington for me too. I've been trying to take him on all season but I finally have to succumb to how impressive he was last time.

"The dam side of his pedigree suggests further will suit and the fact they're talking about a potential shot at the Arc gives me confidence about the trip.

"I imagine they'll want to get a bit of cover so hopefully West Wind Blows does go forward."