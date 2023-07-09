Today on Sky Sports Racing: Classic hero Chaldean faces Deauville test in Prix Jean Prat for Andrew Balding

Oisin Murphy takes the ride on 2000 Guineas hero Chaldean as he bids to get back to winning ways in the Group One Haras d'Etreham Prix Jean Prat, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.50 Deauville - Can Chaldean bounce back in Jean Prat?

Deauville is very much the place to be on Sunday, with a vintage renewal of the Group One Haras d'Etreham Prix Jean Prat (2:50) over just under seven furlongs headlining the card.

Andrew Balding's Chaldean makes obvious appeal having won the 2000 Guineas, although he was subsequently beaten by Aidan O'Brien's Paddington at Royal Ascot, which is worth noting.

Image: Chaldean pulls clear of his rivals to win the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket

Another thing to consider is the jockey change, with Oisin Murphy taking over from Frankie Dettori, who is currently out due to suspension collected at the Royal meeting.

Elsewhere, Meditate drops back in distance for Aidan O'Brien after also being beaten at Royal Ascot, while 2000 Guineas runner-up Hi Royal goes for the Kevin Ryan team.

4.00 Deauville - Burke spies Group opportunity for Spycatcher

Later on the card, the Group Three Prix de Ris-Orangis (4:00) over just short of six furlongs could give another British runner a chance of Group victory in Spycatcher.

Karl Burke's frontrunner was a good second at Newcastle last time out at this level, and this looks a slightly easier heat.

Sheila Lavery runs Torivega, who has a bit to find, so it is probably best to look at the locals for likely opposition, including Mauricio Delcher-Sanchez's Coeur De Pierre, who was eighth in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

4.48 Deauville - Duo of British runners contest Listed heat

The older fillies come to the fore later on the Deauville card in the Listed Prix Goldikova (4:48) with two runners from the UK looking to take home another big pot.

Burke is again represented with Quick Change, who looks to need a career-best on paper despite Haydock success last time, but Kevin Phillippart De Foy's Lightship wasn't beaten too far at Group Two level at Royal Ascot and will need respecting.

That said, the lightly raced Kingman filly Tairann and the in-form Andromede - out of Sea The Stars - will provide a stiff challenge from the home team.

Watch all the Group One action from Deauville on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday 9 July.