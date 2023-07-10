Today on Sky Sports Racing: Worcester, Ripon and Chepstow feature on busy three-card Monday

It’s a busy start to the new week on Sky Sports Racing with Worcester, Ripon and Chepstow all live from 2.05pm.

2.35 Worcester - Pottlerath goes for four in a row over fences

An intriguing field of five line up for the FBC Manby Bowdler Handicap Chase (2.35), the feature on a seven-race afternoon jumps card.

Matt Sheppard's Pottlerath is in superb form having brought up a hat-trick of wins at Bangor on June 10 and the eight-year-old is stepped up in class here under Stan Sheppard from a 7lb higher mark.

A sterner test of his abilities surely awaits with Joe Tizzard's Kauto The King among the opposition. He has been resurgent since cheekpieces were applied and looks a threat now back up in trip.

Top weight Topofthecotswolds may find this easier than recent assignments having finished out of contention at Aintree and then the Summer Plate Trial at Market Rasen.

Peter Bowen's Lermoos Legend has been running well without winning this summer but stamina will be the question mark as he heads out over two-miles-and-seven-furlongs for the first time.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Bothwell Bridge was once a highly promising prospect and won on chase debut back in December 2021, but has been a disappointment ever since.

7.55 Ripon - Nine battle it out in Directors Cup

Like Pottlerath, Ed Bethell's Coverdale is in search of a four-timer when he stars in the Ripon Directors Cup Handicap (7.55).

The son of Expert Eye has relished a step up to 10 furlongs as a three-year-old, winning all of his starts in 2023 on ground varying from good to firm and heavy.

He'll come up against eight rivals including Ed Walker's Merry Minister, who arrives on handicap debut with the hint of improvement to come having registered a first success at Thirsk on June 20.

Charlie Johnston's Perfect Play was a winner at Chester back in May and, having found a classy Epsom contest too hot next time, went well again to be second at Redcar last month.

Earlier on the card, William Haggas' Kathab arrives for the Sky Sports Racing Virgin 519 Maiden Stakes (6.50) with a rating of 87 to his name and is surely the one to beat here under Jim Crowley.

5.20 Chepstow - Macs Dilemma back for more

Chepstow's evening card kicks off with Macs Dilemma returning to defend his crown in the SFI Ltd Building Consultants Handicap (5.20) for John O'Shea and Hollie Doyle.

Doyle was on board here back in May when the five-year-old was a good second and the pair should be able to go well again.

Eve Johnson Houghton boasts a 20 per cent strike-rate at the Welsh track and sends a squad of four including King Of The Dance, who looked capable of a win soon when third at Newbury last time.

Doyle and Johnson Houghton could also be battling it out in the Office Visions Your Space Our Vision EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes (5.55), with Doyle on Wolverhampton runner-up Hadrian's Wall for Archie Watson, while Johnson Houghton saddles Kodiac gelding Big Brown Bear.

Monday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Worcester, Ripon and Chepstow all live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday, July 10.