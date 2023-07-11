Today on Sky Sports Racing: Archie Watson and Sir Mark Prescott feature on busy Tuesday

Royal Ascot and Cheltenham Festival-winning trainers send runners to a trio of meetings on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday.

4.15 Wolverhampton - Watson and Prescott clash in feature

The At The Races App Form Study Handicap (4:15) is a tricky heat with both Archie Watson and Sir Mark Prescott sending runners to the feature event.

The former trains Mojeyrr, who had no trouble taking a Southwell maiden back in April but has subsequently been beaten when favourite at Lingfield - Hollie Doyle takes the ride.

Handicap debutant Imperial Dream drops back in trip, something you don't see too often from the Prescott team with Luke Morris in the saddle.

William Buick is at Wolverhampton and the champion jockey rides top-weight Strong Power for Richard Hughes.

5.35 Uttoxeter - McCain looks to strike in chase

It's a small field but a classy bunch who contest the Visit Stmodwenhomes.co.uk Find Your New Home Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (5:35) at Uttoxeter.

Brian Hughes takes the ride on the Donald McCain-trained A Different Kind who could well get off the mark over fences at the third attempt.

Fergal O'Brien runs Silver Sheen who also is looking for a first chasing victory, while Donnie Azoff represents the Jamie Snowden team and gets plenty of weight off his two rivals.

8.00 Brighton - In-form heat with red-hot runners

On the south coast, Sir Mark Todd runs his course and distance winner Film Star in the Follow Attheraces on Twitter Fillies' Handicap (8:00).

She is up 5lb from that success last month and has the eye-catching jockey booking of the star apprentice Billy Loughnane in the saddle.

Spanish Mane has won 10 times and also has course victories for the Julia Feilden team so will need respecting, while the Muir and Grassick combo drop Honeymooner back in trip following Windsor success last time.

