Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sir Michael Stoute sends intriguing debutant to Doncaster

Sir Michael Stoute’s debutants are always worth a second look and he sends one in the shape of Point Given to Town Moor, live on Sky Sports Racing.

5.30 Doncaster - Appleby team look to follow up

The Centric Group Handicap (5:30) features a solid field of 11 with Mick Appleby sending his course and distance contender Mobashr for the seven-furlong contest.

Grant Tuer runs a stable debutant in Surprise Picture - he brings winning form to the table after taking a Musselburgh handicap for the recently-retired Keith Dalgleish.

Of the others, you'd expect a shade of improvement from Mark Loughnane's Serenity Rose who is back from a 75-day absence.

3.10 Doncaster - Stoute team launch classy maiden's career

Blue Point has had a spectacular start to his stallion career and Sir Michael Stoute runs one in the shape of Point Given in the Aalberts IPS Pegler Xpress EBF Maiden Stakes (3:10) on debut.

He's a half-brother to as many as seven winners including Toormore and could well take a bit of stopping over six furlongs under Richard Kingscote.

Speeding Bullet is another making his debut for Richard Hannon and Pat Dobbs, whilst Charlie Hills' Free Nation has crucial racecourse experience after a solid debut effort at Windsor.

3.40 Doncaster - Amo Racing bid for another debut success

Thirty minutes later, the second division of the Aalberts IPS Pegler Xpress EBF Maiden Stakes (3:40) could also throw up a potential Group horse or two.

Amo Racing's Profitable colt Mr Wonderful cost 185,000 euros after an impressive breeze in Ireland and will be expected to go well for Pat Dobbs and Richard Hannon.

Of the others, Khamsin was fourth on debut for David Simcock with Jamie Spencer in the saddle again, whilst Richard Fahey's Alghalib can prove better than a disappointing effort when favourite at Hamilton.

Watch Doncaster on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday 13 June.